The match between Manchester United and Liverpool corresponding to matchday 3 of the 2024/25 Premier League will be played on Sunday, September 1st at 17:00 hours in Spain, or 12:00 hours in Argentina, at Old Trafford stadium. This match is one of the most anticipated of the season and promises to be intense, given that both teams have had different starts in the league. Liverpool arrives in better form after winning its first two games, while Manchester United is looking to bounce back after its recent defeat.
Below we leave you with five possible predictions for this match:
Liverpool come into this game on the back of two consecutive wins in their opening 2024/25 Premier League games. With in-form players like Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota, and an attacking style of play, the Reds could take advantage of Manchester United’s poor form, coming off a defeat. This makes them favourites to take all three points at Old Trafford.
Despite the difference in season starts, this derby is usually a hotly contested affair. Manchester United, playing at home, could balance the odds, especially if key players such as Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford are at their best. A draw would not be surprising, with both teams looking to avoid a defeat that would hurt their Premier League hopes.
Mohamed Salah remains one of Liverpool’s most dangerous players. He has proven to be decisive in previous Clasicos, and this game could be another chance for him to make the difference. With his pace and finishing ability, he could be the key man to Liverpool’s important victory at Old Trafford.
As with most Manchester United-Liverpool classics, an intense and hard-fought match is expected. Given the rivalry between the two teams, it would not be surprising to see several yellow cards and even a sending off, which could change the course of the match. Discipline will be key to avoiding complications in this close match.
This classic could be decided in the final minutes. If the score remains tied towards the end, both teams will be looking for the winning goal at a frenetic pace. Coaching changes could also be key, with fresh players coming in to take advantage of any physical wear and tear on the opponents and make the difference in the final stretch of the match.
