Manchester City’s standout goalkeeper Ederson Moraes could be considering leaving the club this summer, according to recent reports. Despite having been a key player for Pep Guardiola’s side, a tempting offer could push him to look for new horizons. There has been talk of interest from clubs in the Saudi league, which adds a major factor to his decision.
Below we leave you with the five possible substitutes for Manchester City’s goal.
Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has proven his worth in the Premier League with impressive performances. His ability to play with his feet and distribute the ball fits perfectly with Pep Guardiola’s style of play, making him an ideal candidate.
AC Milan’s Mike Maignan has been instrumental in the Italian side’s recent success. His ability to marshal defences and make important saves makes him a very attractive option for Manchester City looking for a top-class replacement.
Stefan Ortega, currently at Manchester City, has already shown his worth as a substitute. With an outstanding ability to make spectacular saves and his familiarity with the team, he would be a seamless transition into the main goal.
PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma is one of the most talented goalkeepers of his generation. His sheer size and ability to make crucial saves at crucial moments give him the quality to replace Ederson at Manchester City.
Yann Sommer, currently at Inter Milan, is known for his agility and quick reaction ability. His experience in the Bundesliga and with the Swiss national team make him a solid option to maintain the defensive consistency that characterises Manchester City.
