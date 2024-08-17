The Liga MX transfer market will close on September 14. Mexican clubs will have until this date to sign reinforcements and strengthen their squads for the remainder of the Apertura 2024 tournament. Tigres, one of the most powerful squads, has made little progress in the market.
The feline team signed Fernando Tapia, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Rafael Guerrero and Joaquim Pereira. The UANL team is trying to rejuvenate its squad. Below we tell you in which other positions the Tigres have to reinforce themselves:
Javier Aquino is the lord and master of the Tigres right wing. However, at 34 years old, it seems that retirement is closer than ever. His direct competition is Jesús Garza, a 24-year-old player who has received several opportunities, but who has not yet managed to consolidate and take over the position.
Tigres is a clear example that more is not always better. The felines have several central defenders in the squad, but several of them have shown that they are not at the level of the club. Players such as José Purata, Eduardo Tercero, Samir and Diego Reyes have shown that they are not a solution. To this we must add that Guido Pizarro is close to retirement and that Joaquim is still an unknown.
Rafael Carioca is one of the cornerstones of the felines, but at 35 years old it seems that his farewell is getting closer. In the squad there are elements like Eugenio Pizzuto and Sebastián Fierro, but neither of them seems ready to take the position. Although they are still young, it seems that their ceiling will not be as high as expected.
Brunetta has been lacking. Although his performance has not been bad, it is far from what he gave at Santos Laguna. It seems that the Argentine needs more competition in his position in order to raise his level.
Although Tigres has Fernando Gorriarán and Juan Pablo Vigón, two of the best in this position, the felines need to bring in someone who can fill this spot in case one of them is missing. Currently they do not have another player who can fulfill these functions.
#Top #positions #Tigres #reinforce #Apertura
Leave a Reply