Liga MX clubs will have until September 14, the closing date of the transfer market, to sign reinforcements to face the rest of the 2024 Apertura tournament. For this semester, Rayados de Monterrey, one of the most powerful squads in the league, has only made three signings.
The Albiazules brought in Óliver Torres, Johan Rojas and Roberto de la Rosa. Below we tell you in which positions Rayados still needs some reinforcements:
Although Esteban Andrada has done a very good job as Monterrey’s goalkeeper, the club must focus on the future and prepare a replacement between the posts. Neither Luis Cárdenas nor César Ramos will keep the position once the Argentine retires or leaves the club.
Monterrey has several central defenders, however, several of them are not up to the challenge. Héctor Moreno seems to have completed his cycle as a player for the club, while players such as Sebastián Vegas and Stefan Medina have been on the decline for several seasons. Other players such as Edson Gutiérrez, Áxel Grijalva and César Bustos are still unable to establish themselves.
Arteaga is an element that adds very well to the attack, but on a defensive level he leaves several doubts. It would not hurt Rayados to bring in another player to compete for the position when the starter is injured or suffers a drop in level.
If anything is clear, it is that Monterrey needs to be balanced. The Rayados only have Jesús Corona for this role, since neither Germán Berterame nor Jordi Cortizo are nominal wingers. The Monterrey team would not be averse to the arrival of an element that can compete in this position.
The departures of Omar Govea and Luis Romo have weighed more than expected in Monterrey. Jorge Rodríguez no longer has a teammate who can help him with defensive tasks. Rayados must look for an element who can complement ‘Corcho’ and who can replace him when he is not in condition to play.
