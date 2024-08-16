The Cruz Azul Football Club will return to activity in Mexican football, after having failed in its participation in the Leagues Cup 2024the cement team is close to closing ranks with just a few weeks left before the summer market closes.
The Celestial Machine still has certain positions to improve and here we leave you with the positions that could still be improved to have a more powerful squad.
This position is suffering from the lack of goals from its forwards, but is close to returning to its full potential with the recovery of Gabriel Fernandez who is about a month away from returning, it will be necessary to put pressure on Giorgios Giakoumakis who went dry in four games in the Leagues Cup 2024.
Carlos Rotondi I Alexis Gutierrez They are the main ones in this position, but there is no complete security in that position, because Gutierrez is not fully titular and Roundabout He can play all over the left wing and must be available whenever the coach requires.
This position has not had a fixed element in the present semester, it has been alternated between several players depending on the availability of the players there are, so it is a position that has almost always been occupied by Rivero We know that he is a wild card and you never know what position he can occupy in each game and therefore Antuna who has lost ownership.
With the departure of Rodrigo Huescasthe team has had to rely 100% on Jorge Sanchezbut in the event of any absence on their part, the position will be unprotected, since there is no fixed competition.
With the departure of Carlos Salcedo The central position dropped in level, and the technical staff had to resort to placing in that position again Erik Lira who is not a nominal player in that position, as well as Luis Romoalthough these elements have defensive characteristics, their priority should be the midfield.
