The Liga MX transfer market will close on September 14. Mexican soccer teams have until that date to make signings and strengthen their rosters for the 2024 Apertura tournament. Chivas de Guadalajara is one of the teams that has reinforced the least in this transfer window.
For this semester, the Rebaño Sagrado only signed Daniel Aguirre, Omar Govea and Fidel Barajas. The team led by Fernando Gago has had an irregular start in the Apertura 2024 and was eliminated in the group stage of the Leagues Cup.
These are five positions that Chivas de Guadalajara should reinforce before the market closes:
Chivas de Guadalajara urgently needs to find a central defender. It will be increasingly difficult for the red-and-white team to retain Jesús Orozco in its ranks, so it will have to prepare for a possible transfer in the near future. Although there are options such as Luis Olivas or Raúl Martínez, neither of them are close to the level of the starters.
Chivas has one of the best full-backs in Liga MX, but in case he has some form of injury or is out of action, they don’t have a good replacement. Jesús ‘Chapo’ Sánchez is far from his level. Therefore, it is one of the positions that El Rebaño would have to reinforce in the short term.
Chivas has several defensive and mixed midfielders, but Victor Guzman is the only one who can fill the position of attacking midfielder. ‘Pocho’ has been on the decline for several months, so the board of directors of the Rebaño should look for a player with similar conditions who can compete with him. A player like Diego Luna, from Real Salt Lake City, could be a great signing.
Chivas de Guadalajara has several players who can play on the wing, however, except for Cade Cowell and Yael Padilla, none of them are fast and vertical. Players like Isaac Brizuela and Pável Pérez have other characteristics for the game, more possession and less explosive.
Chivas de Guadalajara is still unable to find a striker. Neither ‘Chicharito’ Hernández nor Ricardo Marín have been able to become the goal-scoring man that the Rebaño needs. Armando González is a good substitute who cannot be asked for more. The board must urgently find a number nine before the transfer window closes.
