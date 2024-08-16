Club América continues to demonstrate its good level of play and is a serious contender to be champion of Leagues Cup 2024 and win the third Mexican soccer championship, but while that progresses we are analyzing the positions that the club could still strengthen.
The Eagles are close to closing their ranks, but it will not be until the close of the summer market, since there may still be some losses and they will surely be reinforced if that happens. In the meantime, these would be the positions that the blue-cream team could still reinforce if it is considered necessary.
With the recent signing of Rodrigo Aguirre, Henry Martin already has real competition, because Illian Hernandez He did not represent a threat to the goal scorer, so this position is one of the least required among those that need to be reinforced.
The team will have at least a month without a permanent starter in this position, since its two main players in this position Dilrosun and Zendejas They are injured, so we will have to resort to an element from another position to cover these losses, so a reinforcement will have to be considered in this or the next semester.
The situation of Sebastian Caceres It is still an uncertainty, he has been placed outside the team hundreds of times in recent months, but his situation remains in limbo, so the team must consider a possible reinforcement in this position in case of a departure, in addition, there have been many injuries in this position lately.
With the games of Jonathan Rodriguez and Julian Quinones In recent months, Brian Rodriguez He has become the only regular in the position, but at the same time, he has been sought after by many teams, so the team must be prepared and bring competition to the player.
The decline of Alvaro Fidalgo It is imminent and for obvious reasons this position has to be reinforced at all costs, because this loss will not be a small thing, since a permanent starter and one of the best in his position in Mexican soccer would go.
