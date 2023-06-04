













Top 5 PlayStation games that should come out on PC

Of course, they are not the ports of PlayStation The PC we deserve are the ones we can have, so there is still a huge catalog of titles that could jump into the Master Race, it’s just a matter of Sony proposing it.

The PlayStation exclusives that should jump to PC

Ghost of Tsushima

Of all the games that Sony has already released on PC, we are surprised that they still do not dare to launch this one. The same and it is a problem with moving their open worlds to the Master Race or any other pretext.

What is true is that Ghost of Tsushima It is a pleasant game with a very entertaining story that can give you many hours of gameplay. Even its cutscenes, which are still from Playstation 4 They look great and on PC they would look even better.

Shadow of the Colossus

At the annual meeting of video games that everyone respects, there will always be a place reserved for Shadow of the Colossus. This title by the legendary, but also slow as the arrival of the fortnight, Fumito Ueda, we saw it in Playstation 4 and it looked amazing.

Come on, that remaster threw it at him Bluepoint Games and it was wonderful. If they took care of the PC version, we are sure that it would be remarkable and outstanding.

God of War, the classics of the PlayStation 2 and 3

God of War 2018 It is one of the few releases on PC from PlayStation They haven’t had any major setbacks. Even in a couple of years it doesn’t sound so crazy that we have God of War Ragnarok also in the Master Race.

However, no one would mind having the now classic Kratos stories properly optimized for PC. It may not be an easy task, but with the right studio in charge, say Bluepoint Games, we could have a very worthy port of the descent and rise of the Spartan who defied the gods of Olympus.

bloodborne

Just like everyone wants bloodborne have a remake or remaster on PlayStation 5, we have other fans wanting to see this FromSoftware game on PC. And we can already imagine why.

Yes, the possibilities of modding an excellent Souls are endless and seeing it graphically enhanced on PC would be (excellent). It is unlikely that it will happen, but if it did, more than one would celebrate as if their team had won a championship.

Gran Turismo from PlayStation to the world

It’s no lie that the best-selling franchise in PlayStation is Great Tourism. Since it came out on the first Sony console, it showed that graphics and gameplay did not have to be fought.

With each installment, the slogan of having the best car simulator was achieved and it is clear that it is a comfort banner. Now, it doesn’t look so far away Gran Turismo 7 jump to PC and take full advantage of NVIDIA or AMD hardware. It is a fact that, with the correct treatment, we would have one of the most striking games in the Master Race.

Surely we would need to see other PlayStation exclusives on PC like parappa, Patapon either Loco Roco, but surely it would no longer make sense to wear them because perhaps they do not have the same drive as more than 15 years ago.

Do you think we missed any other delivery? Which would you put? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.