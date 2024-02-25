













Top 5 PlayStation Exclusives that would be good for Xbox | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









In our last video we shared the Xbox games that would be good for PlayStation and this time we are going the other way around. That's why we bring you this Top 5 with PlayStation exclusives that should come out on Xbox.

PlayStation games that would work on Xbox

5 – Helldivers 2, Xbox wants it and PlayStation should share it

PlayStation found a little gem in the form of helldivers 2. A multiplayer title that suddenly became one of the most sought-after and enjoyed games of 2024. Although it is available on PS5 and PC, its popularity is so great that Even Phil Spencer himself has already expressed his desire for it to arrive on Xbox at some point. We believe that this would be a very good strategy.

Source: Arrowhead

After all, the Xbox community really enjoys this type of multiplayer. If we add to this the hype it generated, surely many followers of the great X will jump to it if given the opportunity. Perhaps a release in a few months outside of PlayStation will keep interest in it.. So it's a win-win situation.

4 – The Horizon Saga

Horizon Zero Dawn and Forbidden West They are some of the most interesting and above all beautiful PlayStation exclusives. However, they tend to be overshadowed by other releases and franchises. So it would be very good to expand its horizons so that more people know the story of Aloy and her adventures in a land full of mechanical beasts.

Source: Guerrilla Games

These games are some of the best looking graphically. If we know that the Xbox Series X is superior to PlayStation in terms of hardware, perhaps it is time to let it show all its power.

Horizon has already made the move to PC so What does it cost you to go one step further and release it on Xbox? After all, it is not a series that we would call 'flagship' and it would also greatly benefit from the interest of more parts of the market.

3 – The Uncharted saga could find new life outside of PlayStation

Many Xbox players were excited by the announcement of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which will let us step into the shoes of the iconic 80s hero. PlayStation should take advantage of the fact that this game will awaken the adventurous spirit of many to launch the saga of uncharted on Xbox.

Source: Sony.

After all, this series owes a lot to the good Indy movies. Not to mention that Nathan Drake's adventures are very similar. Packed with lots of action, interesting treasures and captivating stories. It must also be taken into account that the series has already come to an end. There's nothing wrong with it reaching a potential new market of fans so many years later.

2 – Marvel's Spider-Man

The Spider-Man video games that Insomniac created exclusively for PlayStation are some of the best titles about Marvel's spider hero. Not only do they make us feel like the wall-crawler, but his stories are some of the best that Peter Parker's alter ego has received outside of comics.

If we take into account that Spider-Man is one of the most popular heroes in history What's the point of saving these great adventures on a single console? Especially if they already plan releases to other platforms.

Source: Insomniac Games

In addition, the good neighbor has a long history in video games, where it was practically always multiplatform, until the 2018 game. In all that time he proved that he was a money magnet and frankly PlayStation could use another source of income from Xbox users.

1 – Final Fantasy VII and XVI deserve to be experienced beyond PlayStation

Until now Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy XVI remain exclusive to PlayStation consoles, but we consider that it is time for them to stop being so. Both are two of the best deliveries that Square Enix has given us in recent years and are very worth it. They are such good games that they deserve more people to enjoy them.

Since they were announced, it was said that they would be temporary exclusives, but until now their jump to other platforms has not been revealed. Although we already know from XVI that it is on the way for PC. The announcement of the arrival of Final Fantasy XIV to Xbox could be a ray of hope for this pair to also make its way to the Microsoft console.

Source: Square Enix.

Plus, it doesn't matter how much time passes on what they are released, as they are stories that we consider instant classics that Xbox players will be able to enjoy as if they had been released from day one.

Surely there are those who wonder about games like Bloodborne either God of War, but hey, you have to maintain a bit of exclusivity so that healthy competition continues. What did you think of our top? What other PlayStation exclusives would you like to see on Xbox one day? Tell us in the comments!

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)