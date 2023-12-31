













Now comes the time to look with hope and excitement toward what the future holds. That's why today we bring you this top 5 with our most anticipated games of 2024.

Our most anticipated games of 2024

Number 5 – Princes Peach: Showtime is one of Nintendo's most promising games for 2024

It has been 18 years since the princess of the mushroom kingdom was the protagonist of her own game, but that will change in 2024 with Princess Peach: Showtime. It is a totally original Nintendo game that will put us in control of the ruler, who must save a theater of a mysterious threat.

What catches our attention the most are the skills that you can acquire throughout the game. Since we saw that she becomes a researcher, a cook and even a swordswoman, which could give the title quite a bit of variety.

Source: Nintendo

Lately Nintendo does things very well so We wouldn't be surprised if this is just the first in a whole series of games dedicated to the princess. Especially now that it is more popular thanks to Super Mario Bros. The Movie.

Number 4 – Star Wars Outlaws

The saga of Star Wars has several successes in the world of games and we believe that Outlaws could join them. What we have seen of the new Ubisoft game seems very interesting and action-packed. Not to mention that it will now give us control of an outlaw within the galaxy far, far away. An aspect of this saga that has not been explored as much in the interactive medium.

Source: Ubisoft

This could open up a lot of potential to see other sides of this universe and expand it beyond the Sith and Jedi conflict or the Skywalker lineage. The previous materials already indicated to us that We'll be teaming up to pull off one of the biggest heists on the outer rim. Not to mention that it will have a more cinematic approach. If you are a fan of Star Wars and it doesn't excite you, we have to say that the dark side has already taken over you.

Number 3 – Rise of the Ronin could join the classic Team Ninja games

Samurai are one of the most used warriors in popular culture and games inspired by them are usually action-packed. Rise of the Ronin It looks like the dream of many fans of these Japanese swordsmen.

Here we will take control of our own character who finds himself in the middle of the Japanese revolution. Which already promises us several conflicts. Players can use the ever-trusty katana, but also a host of other deadly weapons. Including firearms that were just beginning to replace the more traditional tools of war.

Source: Team Ninja

The most exciting thing is that it is developed by Team Ninja who gave us the excellent Ninja Gaiden and the pair of titles Nioh. We are sure that they will give us another unforgettable adventure that will make us feel like masters of the saber.

Number 2.- Hellblade II

After many years, Xbox finally put 2024 as the year in which they will give us the long-awaited Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. The first installment is a very interesting title that touches on the themes of mental illness but introducing some Norse mythology and Viking battles into the equation.

Source: Xbox.

The sequel promises more of this but also with amazing visual quality. Each trailer looks better than the last and we can't wait to get this new Senua ride in our hands. Xbox has many games on the way for 2024 but we feel that Hellblade II could be your strongest card. We just hope they don't delay it any further.

Number 1 – Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is one of the games that excites us most for 2024

Final Fantasy VII It is one of the most beloved games in history. When its remake arrived, many were delighted with this reimagination that also seeks to surprise old and new fans alike.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will arrive in 2024 to resolve the doubts left by its predecessor and at the same time let us explore far beyond the walls of Midgar. The combat system that we liked so much will be back, but now we will have the option to join many more characters to our party. Including fan favorites Cid and Vincent Valentine.

Source: Square Enix

The outskirts of Midgar look spectacular and will be loaded with things to do. All with a graphical advance that finally makes us feel that we are in the next generation of consoles.

Furthermore, if the history of Final Fantasy VII It was already interesting from the original, now with all the possible changes we want to know what Square Enix has in store for us. We can't wait for February 29 for what could be one of the best games of 2024.

Although there are several projects scheduled for 2024, these are some of the ones we are most excited about, but it doesn't mean we do less to others. Only that in a top 5 there was no room for more promises like the new Prince of Persia or Stalker 2

What did you think of our top? What other game in 2024 are you looking forward to? Tell us in the comments!

