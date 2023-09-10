













Top 5 Open worlds emptier than your ex’s heart | EarthGamer









That’s why today we bring you this top 5 with open worlds emptier than your ex’s heart. Of course we’re not saying that the games they belong to are bad, but they make us wonder why they didn’t make them linear instead.

The open worlds that we consider the emptiest in games

Number 5 – Assassin’s Creed, the current master of open worlds, started with a very empty one

Who’d say? The current master of crowded open worlds started without really knowing what to do with his. If you take a look around the first Assassin’s Creed You will notice that you have a really empty map. There are several parkour opportunities, but not many other activities.

We may finally see a samurai Assassin’s Creed in medieval Japan | Source: Ubisoft

Its gameplay cycle was quite simple. Get to a city, do some research, assassinate your target, and let’s go. There is no incentive to explore the rest of Jerusalem or Damascus. Already with the arrival of Assassin’s Creed II Ubisoft began creating locations more packed with content, side missions, and collectibles. Now they are all masters of the open world

Number 4 – LA Noire

LA Noire makes us feel like all detectives in the 1940s. His depiction of Los Angeles at that time is visually spectacular. Unfortunately his streets are quite dead.

At first it gives you the illusion that you will be catching criminals left and right. An opportunity to feel like you’re in a Grand Theft Auto, on the other side of the law. But as you progress you realize that this is not the case. It has one of those open worlds that pretty much only serves to give you something to do between each crime scene. Apart from very sporadic robberies or assaults, you will not do anything outside the main thing.

Source: Rockstar Games

Perhaps what makes it feel emptier is that it gives you the option of having your partner drive to the destinations. It seems that its developers knew that nothing would happen along the way and wanted to let you rest. LA Noire is a very entertaining game, especially if you like detective stories. But perhaps it would have benefited more from a linear structure

To close the Metal Gear Solid saga, Hideo Kojima wanted to experiment with small open worlds that would give us many options to complete our mission. When you are in one of Venom Snake’s many operations, you do feel this freedom. Each player will have their own methods and companions to achieve their goals.

Source: Konami

However, the roads to reach each enemy base are desolate. Outside of a few patrols out there, all the action is concentrated in small spots. The history and leaders of Metal Gear Solid V They are memorable. But be prepared to be looking at empty deserts for a long time of your experience.

Number 2.- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

We all like parkour, but doing it for hours and meaninglessly takes away all the excitement. That is precisely what happens in Mirror’s Edge Catalyst. The first game presented an interesting proposal, where agility and speed were our weapons to succeed. In addition, the title was divided by missions, with already established paths.

Source: Dice/EA

Catalyst decided to move that to an open world but they forgot to fill the map with something. There are just different types of roofs, all with very similar designs and nothing extra to do. The idea of ​​open worlds with first-person parkour does work. We already saw it in the two Dying Lights. But here they lacked a little imagination to fill it with entertaining events

Number 1 – Shadow of the Colossus is beautiful although it has one of the emptiest open worlds

We know that Shadow of the Colossus is one of the most beautiful titles and that they always use it as an example of video games that tend towards art. Even so, they won’t let us deny that their open world is excessively empty. Something that is further enhanced by Team ICO’s minimalist approach.

Not only is there practically nothing to do among colossi. But there is no music, nor little enemies. Nothing. It is simply riding your horse, pointing your lightsaber in search of your next target. You get there, finish off the colossus and back to the temple of Dormin.

Source: Team ICO

Of course, nothing beats the adrenaline of hanging on giant beasts waiting for your moment to attack. Nor the satisfaction when you finally defeat one. But still we keep thinking, why did they decide to give it an open world?

We repeat that we do not consider the games on the list as bad, we simply wanted to highlight that their maps are quite empty even though they were in the open world. What did you think of our top? What other games do you think have very empty open worlds? Tell us in the comments!

