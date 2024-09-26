Efficiency and productivity in the office largely depend on the tools and products we use on a daily basis, whether it’s to improve organization, facilitate communication or simply make the work environment more comfortable, the right accessories can make the difference. Below, we’ll explore the top 5 office products that every professional should have to optimize their workspace and increase productivity.

Top 5 Office Products: Microsoft 365

In first place in this top 5 office products could not be missing Microsoft 365a complete productivity suite that includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and other essential tools; ideal for those looking for an integrated solution for managing documents, spreadsheets, presentations and communications.

Microsoft 365 is cloud basedwhich means you can access your documents from any device connected to the Internet. It also includes real-time collaboration features, allowing multiple users to work on the same document at the same time.

The cost varies depending on of the chosen planFor personal usethe Microsoft 365 Personal plan costs around €69.99 per yearwhile the Family plan coast €99.99 per year.

Specific recap:

Word: Word processing with advanced formatting and review tools.

Excel: Spreadsheets with advanced data analysis functions.

PowerPoint: Creating Professional Presentations.

Outlook: Email and calendar management.

OneDrive: 1 TB of cloud storage.

Top 5 Office Products: Ergonomic Chairs Herman Miller Aeron

In second place in this top 5 office products, we cannot miss a Herman Miller Aeron chair, renowned for its ergonomic design which offers exceptional comfort and lumbar support, reducing the risk of back problems.

The chair uses a PostureFit SL suspension system which supports the spine and promotes correct posture, is adjustable in height, inclination and armrests to adapt to different needs.

The price of a Herman Miller Aeron chair variesbut it generally hovers around the €1,200.

Specific recap:

Material: Breathable mesh.

Adjustments: height, tilt, armrests.

Lumbar support: PostureFit SL.

Warranty: 12 years.

Top 5 Office Products: HP OfficeJet Pro 9025e Multifunction Printer

This printer offers print, scan, copy and fax functionality, making it a all-in-one solution ideal for small to medium sized offices.

The HP OfficeJet Pro 9025e uses HP OfficeJet Pro 9025e printing technology. ink jet with high capacity cartridgesalso supports the wireless printing and it can be controlled via the HP Smart app.

The price of the HP OfficeJet Pro 9025e is about €3200.

Specific recap:

Print speed: up to 24 pages per minute.

Print resolution: up to 4800 x 1200 dpi.

Paper capacity: 500 sheets.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB.

Top 5 Office Products: Dell UltraSharp U2723Q Monitor

The monitor Dell UltraSharp U2723Q offers a 4K Ultra HD resolutionideal for those who work with graphics, video or simply want superior visual quality.

This monitor uses a IPS panel which offers accurate colors and wide viewing angles, plus it supports HDR technology for wider dynamic range and better image quality.

The price of the Dell UltraSharp U2723Q is about €500.

Specific recap:

Size: 27 inches.

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD).

Connectivity: HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C.

Technology: IPS, HDR.

Top 5 Office Products: Logitech MX Keys Mechanical Keyboard

The keyboard Logitech MX Keys It is designed to offer a smooth and comfortable typing experience, with backlit keys and an elegant design.

It uses scissor switches for quiet and precise typing, and of course it’s compatible with multiple devices and can easily switch from one to the other with the Easy-Switch button.

The price of the Logitech MX Keys is about €100.

Specific recap:

Key type: Scissor switch.

Backlight: Yes.

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB-C.

Compatibility: Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android.

Choosing the right office products can make a big difference in productivity and comfort, Microsoft 365 offers a full suite of productivity tools, while the Herman Miller Aeron chair provides excellent ergonomic support.

The HP OfficeJet Pro 9025e printer is a versatile solution for all your printing, scanning, and copying needs, the Dell UltraSharp U2723Q monitor offers exceptional visual quality, and the Logitech MX Keys keyboard ensures a comfortable and accurate typing experience.

Investing in these products can significantly improve efficiency and well-being in your work environment.

If you are attracted by science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and updates from around the world!