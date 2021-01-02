Klim Shipenko’s comedy “Serf” became the most successful film in the Russian box office at the end of last year, according to website Film Foundation. The box office of the painting exceeded three billion rubles.

Recall that “Kholop” was released in Russia on December 26, 2019. The main character is a representative of the golden youth Grisha, who got into the times of serfdom in Russia. The film stars are Milos Bikovich, Ivan Okhlobystin, Maria Mironova, Alexandra Bortich and Vadim Demchog.

In second place is Zhora Kryzhovnikov’s sports melodrama “Ice 2”, which grossed one and a half billion rubles and 6 million viewers.

The third line went to the crime comedy “Gentlemen” by Guy Ritchie, she collected 1.22 billion rubles 4 million viewers.

This is followed by Fyodor Bondarchuk’s Invasion (960 million rubles and 3.4 million viewers) and Christopher Nolan’s Argument (943 million rubles and 3.1 million viewers).