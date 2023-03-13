There are only a few days left for the Academy to reward the best film productions and, although in this 2023 edition it has not qualified any Peruvian film, every year, the Directorate of Audiovisual, Phonography and New Media (DAFO) presents the candidate from Peru to participate in the Oscars.

Although so far only “The scared tit” has managed to compete for a golden statuette, Peru has presented several films that have received good reviews internationally. Below, we present some of them.

Top 5 of the best Peruvian films that were presented to the Oscars

“The Wolf’s Mouth” – 1989

Directed by Francisco Lombardi, “La boca de Lobo” realistically shows the harshness of the internal war that took place in our country in the 1980s. The film was inspired by the massacre that took place in Soccos, where in November 1983 a group of soldiers murdered a hundred community members because they refused to let them enter a party.

Where to see it?: You can enjoy this film on Amazon Prime Video.

“Days of Santiago” – 2006

This film tells the story of a 23-year-old ex-military man who has returned to Lima after having fought against terrorist subversion and drug trafficking in his own country and in the war with Ecuador. Through his dialogues, he shows the harshness of life in the city and how difficult it is to reintegrate into a society that seems to move at its own pace and in the midst of chaos.

Days of Santiago is starring Pietro Sibille. Photo: Cineencuentro

The visual style of the film is eclectic, half the time the photography is in color, the other half in black and white because, after all, it is the story of a man in search of order, balance and harmony in a chaotic world. .

Where to see it?: “Days of Santiago” is available on Amazon Prime Video.

“Countercurrent” – 2011

Set in a small and picturesque fishing village, this film starring Cristian Mercado and Manolo Cardona touches on quite sensitive issues in a humane and realistic way. Its premiere generated so much impact in the LGTBIQ+ community that to this day it is one of the most internationally awarded Peruvian films.

Where to see it?: “Contracorriente” is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Tatiana Astengo acts in the film in "Contracorriente". Photo: Peru Info

“Winaypacha” – 2019

Directed by Óscar Catacora, “Wiñaypacha” shows us the routine of an elderly couple who survive in the face of misery and age, away from everything and everyone. The great strength of the film lies in its simple staging. Elegant and sober, it harmonizes with the bleak landscape of a couple fighting against adversity and fate with the aroma of death.

Where to see it?: This movie is available on Netflix

“Altarpiece” – 2020

Narrated entirely in Quechua, “Retablo” not only shows us the beauty of Ayacucho traditions, but also the harshness of machismo. This film foregrounds the difficulties that continue to exist in certain communities to accept any other sexuality than the traditional hetero. For this reason, when the protagonist’s ‘secret’ begins to come to light, the consequences will not only be suffered by him, but also by the entire family.