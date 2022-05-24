Racing games have always had a very important place within the medium, because basically since it was invented, experiences have been created that seek to recreate the feeling of driving a vehicle at full speed. Without a doubt, since it was born in the mid-nineties, the name of need for speed has been an emblem of the genre, this despite the fact that, especially in recent years, its own formula has felt somewhat worn and with little to contribute. Leaving aside the above, the Criterion and company series boasts great games, for which we have decided to present you with a list of those that for us are, the five best in its entire long history. We wait for you to tell us which are your favorites.

The Need for Speed

When, in the mid-nineties, everyone was looking for a way to establish their genre in what could now be done with 3D graphics, Electronic Arts put one of its most talented studios to work on what would become the Start of your own racing series. In this way, Pioneer Productions, currently known as EA Canada, gave life to the originally called Road & Track Presents: The Need for Speed, a title released in late 1994 for the 3DO and later on MS-DOS. After its enormous success, an updated version known as The Need for Speed: Special Edition was created, the same one that many of us played on the first PlayStation, on the Sega Saturn or on Windows 95. Its impressive graphics for that time and very fun gameplay, they made this the beginning of a very successful franchise that continues to this day.

Need for Speed: Rivals

After Criterion games became one of the most recognized studios in the field and one of the great jewels in EA’s crown, the strange decision was made to turn them into just a support company for what DICE was doing with its Multiplayer FPS. Due to the above, Need for Speed ​​passed into the hands of Ghost Games, a new studio that would begin its journey with Need for Speed: Rivals. Fortunately for all of us, the work of these Swedes was considerably positive, as they made it clear that despite having been under the intense supervision of Criterion, they understood well what made the series so special. In a fitting move, Rivals took the best of Hot Pursuit and modernized it, resulting in a fast-paced racing title that felt totally familiar on one hand, and sported entirely new ideas that fit nicely on the other.

Need for Speed: Underground

At the beginning of the current century, the Fast & Furious phenomenon and the tuning culture began to affect even other media, such as video games. For proof, the decision that is made for what would be the future of the series, a title based on the whole theme of modifying cars and of course, clandestine races at night. This is how the concept of Need for Speed: Underground was born, a delivery that allowed you to deeply customize your cars both on the aesthetic side and on the performance side. New event ideas and an unparalleled style quickly made this one a favorite of many, to the point that a little later, it would be receiving a direct sequel that would expand many of its concepts to take them to a new level.

Need of Speed: Hot Pursuit

After experimenting with the concept of having police chases and even you playing as a guardian of law and justice at the beginning of the franchise’s life, Criterion decided to return to the concept when Need of Speed: Hot Pursuit, probably the most frenetic and intense game in the entire series. There are even fans who place him as the most challenging. The ideas that it took from its predecessors and how it was that it renewed them, made this title a true racing jewel and, most likely, one of the highest points in terms of creativity for the famous developer studio. The great news with this installment in particular is that a couple of years ago it was remastered to be enjoyed in a great way on modern platforms.

Need for Speed: Most Wanted

The pinnacle of the series. When in 2005 the trend for open world games was all the rage within the medium, EA decided it was time for its racing series to try its hand at this format. Thus we had the first Need for Speed: Most Wanted, a game that basically mixed all the concepts of Hot Pursuit and Underground, within a map that you could explore at will. The result was as cool as it sounded in theory, giving one of the most loved and remembered car games of all time. It is worth mentioning that in 2012 another title with exactly the same name came under the hand of Criterion, which, despite being very good, was not as remembered as the one we mentioned.