Do you think that everything that you read about the Internet is true about the Internet Itself?

Not always.

Do you think that whatever you know about website design is correct?

Not always either.

This is a myth-busting Article, and here we are going to shoot down the misconceptions and provide you with real ones.

This will help you learn how to make your own Website for you. You could also take help from Website development tutorials. This you could download from thenewpiratebay.org.

Therefore let’s get started.

Myths About Having Websites

There are certain myths abou having websites. Let’s bust them right here to get a proper picture.

Myth 1: Once Your Website Is Online, It Will Automatically Attract Visitors.

Many businessmen suffer from this misconception. They built up their website and made sure and thought that traffic would automatically generate.

Since they have started generating money to build a website, it will automatically start flowing in.

The Truth

You know attracting visitors to your website is not always is not easy at all. It takes quite a significant amount of time, skill, and resources.

If your website does not rank at the top of your search engine, you won’t get any visitors, to let me assure you.

So what do you need to do to get your website ranked? You need to focus entirely on Search Engine Optimization.

You also need to take help from Paid ads, video ads, guest posts, and others- so you have to work really hard to generate the traffic and leads for your Website.

Myth 2: It Does Not Take A Lot To Build A Website, Easy Peasy

You might harness a misconception that Website design is easy. You just need some basic manuals on website development, and then you will be able to create your own website all by yourself.

So…what is the big deal. Simply go through some website development tutorials and be ready to create magic on the Internet platform.

Just download some of the web-building videos from YouTube and be a master of web development.

The Truth

My friend, if you really agree with all adobe, let me tell you that you are in a fool’s paradise. A developer needs to possess some other skills other than Website building.

But in order to build an idea for Website development, you need to have sound knowledge about programming knowledge like CSS, HTML, Javascript, etc.

Moreover, you need enough ideas regarding testing websites and running the websites. And it takes quite a long length of time.

Myth 3: Only Online businesses Needs Websites

It is a popular belief that only online businesses need websites. That is, a website is meant only for the eCommerce platforms.

These business owners think that they need not make their own website. There is no value in the website.

You can simply and easily generate leads through verbal dealings and good-quality products.

The Truth

Whatever it might be, trade-whether you are running a painting company or a medical clinic, or a supermarket- you will be searched online.

People use apps like Google Maps to locate your actual address. People staying not near your shop might generate interest in your shop and the products you sell. They will never come to the shop physically to attend to you. Rather they will use the internet to know more about you.

Myth 4: You Will Be On The Top Of The Search Engine Page The Day You Launch Your Website

You think that your Website is going to be a superstar among the viewer from the very beginning. Your website is highly informative.

Your website has arresting graphics and the use of vibrant colors. People will love it, giving one gaze. And then, a wave of traffic and leads will pour into your website.

The Truth

Yes, if your Website has a gorgeous look, it can attract visitors. But the products and services offered by you are not upto the mark. Even if your product is not fetching the desired market reputation, you might end up generating poor leads.

The next thing that comes into the factor is SEO. Optimizing your website to get it ranked requires a lot of time and meticulous effort.

You will have to spend a lot of time and resources in discovering the keywords. You need to integrate your page with backlinks to establish authority over it.

Myth 5: No, No, No… It is Too Expensive! Not My Cup Of Tea

Yes, you have rightly heard, Many people are hesitant to build their own website. They believe it is too expensive. Websites are developed by web developers that are expensive.

The Truth

It is indeed that creating a website is quite affordable. And you can do it without hiring a professional. You do not even need coding skills.

You have website-building systems like WordPress; you could use that. Again, it was not expensive.

Final Realization

Therefore the aforementioned myths are well busted with justified explanations.

But the underlying fact remains that whatever business you are engaged in, you need to create a website to run your business successfully.