However, within the entertainment media there are some mother figures that we don’t know how they had children in the first place with how scary they are. That’s why today we bring you this Top 5 video game mothers who don’t need flip flops to scare you.

Number 5. Kuro, one of the scariest but empathetic mothers

Ori and the Blind Forest In general, it is a fairly colorful video game with a setting that makes it seem like a tender fairy tale. But it has a pretty scary villain. Of course we’re talking about the scary owl named Kuro, who is a constant threat on our journey to save the eponymous forest.

Despite her imposing and fearsome appearance, Kuro turns out to be a villain you come to feel sorry for at the end of the entire odyssey. Since the loss of her children made her what she is now. Of course, the pity and empathy that he made us feel does not erase all the moments in which he made us run and fear for our lives.

Number 4. The Queen of Ico

As we said at the beginning, mothers are responsible for our existence and our well-being. Except that in the case of the queen of Ico, her goals for her daughter are really dark. Throughout the game we control Ico as she tries to lead Princess Yorda out of her castle. All because her mother wants to use her to start her life over.

How do you want to achieve it? Well, nothing more and nothing less than taking full control of the body of his young daughter. We had heard of denatured mothers, but this is the last straw. He may not have a grotesque or scary appearance, but the fact that he would be able to end his daughter’s life simply to live again is quite disturbing. And who assures us that it was the first of his children with whom he did it?

Number 3. Soul of FEAR, one of the most violent and scary mothers in games

Again we find a character who becomes a latent threat. Throughout the three FEAR games, Alma’s presence does not cease to be felt at all times. Although we first see her as a little girl, this is just one of the representations that this powerful psychic wants us to see. When in reality she looks like a malnourished woman and a few steps from death.

Curiously, Alma is the mother of the protagonist of FEAR 1 and 3, which adds complexity to her character. Well, not many games entrust us with the mission of ending our own mother. Of course, Alma does not give up without a fight and fills the minds of the protagonists with increasingly bloody and violent hallucinations. I don’t think she gets a mother of the year award.

Number 2. Mother Brain

Although not technically a biological mother, we could say that Mother Brain is the mother figure of the space pirates that Samus Aran faces. It is a powerful artificial intelligence created by the Chozo to protect them. However, she decided to betray them when the planet Zebes was invaded and became one of the most important figures within the space pirates.

Its normal appearance is that of a grotesque brain with a giant eye in the center. If we add to that his ability to control other organisms and machines, then his imposing factor is increased. In addition to being a fearsome opponent, Mother Brain doesn’t seem to know when to give up. Since she has returned again and again from the dead to once again terrorize the galaxy. Now where will he appear to us again?

Number 1. Lady Dimitrescu, the mother of all dark mothers

Finally we come to one of the darkest mothers of recent years in the form of Lady Dimitrescu whom we met in Resident Evil Village. In appearance she is a lady of high society but in reality she is a kind of three meter vamp with claws that would make Wolverine himself blush.

As if that were not enough, she does not come alone, she is accompanied by her trio of daughters just as thirsty for blood as she is. Which shows that she is a great mother, even though she taught the wrong manners. Lady Dimitrescu is practically the Village’s nemesis. Because during the entire section of her castle, she keeps looking for us and she won’t hesitate to attack us with her huge claws if she finds us.

Despite how scary she can be, especially in her final form, there is no shortage of fans who did not hesitate to call her ‘mommy’. So in addition to being fearsome, he has already earned a place among the most iconic gaming characters.

They say that there is only one mother and mother is the one you could be worth when you face one of these selected ones. While there are other moms in the games, we feel these are the least likely to fulfill the charitable role we always associate them with. Do you agree with our top? What other video game mom scared you at the time of her? Tell us in the comments!

