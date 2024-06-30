Bosses are an element that cannot be missing in most of the video game. They are those villains that we love to hate and that always represent an obstacle between us and the end.

Defeating them always fills you with joy, especially when they are done well and truly test your skills. But there are also those that become tiresome and whose difficulty comes from a bad design and not so much from our experience. Today we decided to remember some with this top 5 of the most unfair boss fights in video games.

The most unfair bosses in video games

5 – Dracula in Castlevania Dracula X is one of the most unfair bosses in this video game series

Even today, Castlevania remains one of the most beloved video game series of all time and even has some very memorable bosses. In fact, Dracula is a challenging being in almost every installment, but in Dracula X he is for the wrong reasons. A platformer isn’t what you immediately think of when you hear the word Castlevania, but the people who made this brawler apparently didn’t get the memo.

Source: Konami

Richter’s movement is very rough so making accurate jumps is very difficult. So what did they put in for the big final boss? Well, a fight with the elder vampire in a room full of pillars where the slightest mistake will make you fall and have to start all over again. Other video games Castlevania They gave us slightly improved movements but they still never dared to give us a fight as unfair and annoying as this one. The good thing is that they learned.

4 – Lady Comstock from Bioshock Infinite

In general Bioshock Infinite is a very good game, but even the biggest fan of these video games fears the moment when they have to face Lady Comstock. The difficulty with this boss is not that she is very powerful, but that she is a coward who throws her hordes of revived soldiers at you instead of facing you herself.

Source: Irrational Games

Lady Comstock never stops reviving the soldiers you kill so you must always be alert so they don’t come at you from all sides. Plus, she appears and disappears all over the stage so hitting your shots is very difficult. Good luck defeating her in 1999 mode because there she becomes an even more annoying rival. Buy some straps for your control because you will surely want to throw it several times.

3 – Silver in Sonic the Hedgehog 2006 is one of the most annoying bosses in video games

With the reputation of Sonic the Hedgehog We don’t know if this boss’s poor design was deliberate or if it was just another programming error. What is certain is that it is a very unfair fight. For those who don’t know, Silver is a hedgehog from the future who has psychic powers. These are his main weapon in his fight against Sonic. Especially one that you will come to hate with all your soul.

Source: Sega

One of his attacks is to pick you up with his mind and then throw you so that you lose all your rings. Although it doesn’t sound that bad, you can use it over and over without stopping. Nothing about a cooldown period or that stuff for newbies. The worst thing is that it’s a completely undodgeable attack. No matter where you are, no matter what you do, it always gets you. Just pray to San Sega that Silver’s AI doesn’t decide to spam this attack or you’ll do very badly. No wonder it always gets put on ‘worst video games’ lists.

2 – Bed of Chaos in Dark Souls

Now that we see so many complaints about the bosses of Shadow of the Erdtree We have no choice but to laugh at Dark Souls and to think that current generations have no idea what frustration is in FromSoftware video games. Here we have a situation similar to that of Castlevania. This game is not made for platforms but this fight will have you jumping from here to there, trying to avoid holes in the ground that mean certain death.

Source: FromSoftware

As if this were not enough, the boss also attacks you with fire spells and his vines. So paying attention to the holes that suddenly open in the floor and all these attacks requires an overwhelming level of multitasking. It doesn’t matter if you use a guide or a video to get past this boss, as defeating him seems more a matter of luck than your own skills. So far, he remains the worst boss FromSoftware has ever made.

1 – Sans in Undertale

In defense of this fight, you can only do it if you go the genocidal route of undertale but even so, it does not mean that it is one of the most unfair that we have memory of. To start, Sans breaks all the rules of combat that the game established for us in the past. He attacks you first and even does so while you’re in the menu.

For your part, you can’t even touch him and none of his attacks have spaces to give you a break. It’s one movement after another, from bone paths that you have to avoid at full speed, to lasers that take up almost the entire screen and come out from everywhere.

Source: Toby Fox

Defeating him is possible but you require level 10 wildcat reflexes and about twenty energy drinks in your blood to be able to dodge everything he throws at you.If you are one of those who has already defeated it, allow us to send you our greetings because you truly are the king of kings.

These bosses didn’t test our skill, but rather our patience to keep from throwing the controller at the screen or screaming our throats out in anger. Hopefully, future developers will see them and say ‘we’ll never do something like that’. What did you think of our top 10? Which boss fight did you find most unfair in your video games? Tell us in the comments.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.