On Marktplaats you are searching en masse for German cars!

You sell your car privately of course on Marktplaats. With good photos, an extensive and accurate maintenance history and a realistic price, you have all the ingredients for a successful sale. What also helps: having the right car. You can also search for a car – of course – on the most famous trading site in the Netherlands.

We are looking for German

We're mainly looking for German stuff. As every year, the German car brands were again the most popular in terms of searches in 2023. Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and BMW together form the top three.

Of all models, the Volkswagen Golf is definitely the most popular with no less than 85.2 million viewed advertisements. The BMW 3-series, Volkswagen Polo, Mercedes C-class and the BMW 5-series make up the rest of the top 5.

Top 5 most popular cars on Marktplaats:

Volkswagen golf (85.2 ads viewed) BMW 3 Series (49.3 million ads viewed) Volkswagen polo (49 million ads viewed) Mercedes c-class (37.3 million advertisements viewed) BMW 5 Series (29.8 million ads viewed)

Despite the influx of new suppliers such as Chinese car brands, you see that mainly private buyers go for certainty. The Volkswagen Golf is the ideal standard-bearer in this regard, in terms of both technical and residual value security. We see this reflected on the platform. Marktplaats spokesperson Maaike Veeling

No EVs yet

The most popular cars on Marktplaats are conventional. That is, not electric or a hybrid. However, demand increased by 68 percent for EVs in 2023 and supply increased by 149 percent. Demand for hybrids increased by 40% and supply increased by 73%.

Other fun Marktplaats facts in 2023

We like to dream in Italian. Ferrari's cars were clicked the most on average in 2023. There were 1,600 Ferraris on Marktplaats last year. Other popular dream cars on the trading site include the brands Cadillac, Bentley, Ford USA and Maserati.

Top 5 dream cars on Marktplaats:

Ferrari (average 3510 views per advertisement) Cadillac (average 2400 views per ad) Bentley (average 1974 views per advertisement) Ford USA (average 1949 views per ad) Maserati (average 1853 views per advertisement)

The most popular color is a silver or gray used car. The term 'was searched 20,000 timesFiat 500 pink' due to the popularity of the movie Barbie. Furthermore, we especially wanted to drive economically. The car search with the term 'economical' increased by no less than 990%.

