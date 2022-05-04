Ah the acquisitions, the form of brutal machismo of the liberal system. We don’t talk about anything else after that Musk he has allowed himself the whim of buying the majority stake in Twitter for 44 billion, yet they are candy in the overall picture of the acquisitions. Not so long ago, Microsoft literally engulfed Activision Blizzard for 70 billionand we are not even close to the figures of other maneuvers of the past.

Even maneuvers in full economic boom and with uninflated values ​​like that in 1920, when the owner of a cinema, Marcus Loew, bought Metro Pictures, Goldwyn Pictures and Louis B. Mayer Pictures, to form MGM for a total of 8 million dollars. That amounts to roughly $ 108 million in cash today, which is peanuts compared to the $ 5 billion a Sony-led consortium shelled out for MGM in 2004, and yet a little bread.

Even those sums are ridiculous compared to what happened next. In 2015, mergers and acquisitions in the United States exceeded a staggering 4.6 trillion dollars. It seems like buying other companies is a big deal in and of itself these days, as these recent successful sales show.

Acquisitions: The Top 5

5. Dow Chemical and DuPont (2015)

130 billion dollars

“Chemical giants Dow Chemical and DuPont have announced their merger, which once completed will be worth more than $ 130 billion.”

Both companies have defined it “A fusion of equals”but it was a matter of necessity, designed to strengthen their power. Both had recently been targeted by activist investors, as well as Wall Street hedge funds who wanted to make money fast.

Additionally, a depressed market had seen profits in their industry decline. The merger will give the newly formed company up to $ 3 billion in cost savings, as well as a reduction in their tax tax, but will force significant layoffs.

4. Verizon Communications and Verizon Wireless (2013)

132 billion dollars

In one of the most confusing acquisitions of modern times, Verizon Communications completed the purchase of Verizon Wireless in 2013, in a $ 132 billion deal. This wasn’t technically an acquisition, but more of an incorporation, as Verizon Wireless was already owned by Verizon Communications, along with British company Vodafone.

Vodafone decided to sell its 45% stake and, in the meantime, made it the largest wholly American-owned wireless mobile operator in the United States. The move solidified Verizon’s position in the US market and helped it add more than 20 million subscribers over the next two years.

3. Pfizer and Allergan, Plc (2015)

160 billion dollars

In late 2015, Pfizer Inc. announced that it would join Dublin-based Allergan, Plc to form Pfizer Plc. The $ 160 billion deal is the largest ever acquisition in the pharmaceutical industry and has transformed Pfizer into not only the largest company in Ireland, but also the largest pharmaceutical company in the world. This is before the COVID vaccine. Just to put the conspiracy theorists of BIG PHARMA back in line.

Although Pfizer bought Allergan, it was intelligently structured in reverse, so Pfizer Plc could be based in Ireland and enjoy the tax advantages that this would allow. Pfizer valued Allergan at $ 363.63 per share, 27% above the company’s stock price on Oct. 28, just before trading went public.

Although not yet approved by shareholders or regulators, the merger reached official completion in the second half of 2016.

2. AOL Inc. and Time Warner (2000)

226 billion dollars

Every now and then, an acquisition of a company makes even the most distracted observer think. One such moment came in 2000 when AOL bought Time Warner. At the time, the $ 164.7 billion deal ($ 266 billion today) saw America’s leading Internet service provider merge with the world’s leading media conglomerate.

The idea was to create digital powerhouse, but things quickly went wrong. The dot-com bubble burst in 2001 and immediately thwarted the company, and in 2002 Time Warner posted record losses of nearly $ 100 billion.

In 2009, things went so badly that a split was announced. By that time, Time Warner’s stock price had plunged 90% from its pre-acquisition level, and AOL’s stock had dropped from a high of $ 226 billion to just $ 20 billion. Time Warner chief Jeff Bewkes later defined the maneuver “The biggest mistake in the history of the company”.

1. Vodafone Airtouch PLC and Mannesmann (1999)

287 billion dollars

In 1999, one of the worst acquisitions in history took place in three months in Europe. British mobile network operator Vodafone (then called Vodafone Airtouch) launched a hostile takeover of the German wireless company Mannesmann AG, which was turned down.

Two more offers followed, but Mannesmann seemed so opposed to the move that they even opened talks with Vivendi, whom they saw as a “White knight”, swooping into them to save them from unwanted attention. Vodafone eventually increased its offer by 5% and got it all.

The takeover was controversial in Germany, as a company of Mannesmann’s stature had never been taken over by a foreign owner. At the time, the deal was worth $ 202.8 billion, which was a record at the time. Adjusting for inflation, that’s now the staggering $ 287 billion, hands down the most expensive company takeover of all time.