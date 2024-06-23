Just when we thought that Xbox had already won the summer conference championship, it arrived Nintendo to give a mess of biblical proportions with its Direct, which will possibly be the last one we see with games for Switch before making way for Switch 2.

It was undoubtedly a presentation that left us with a big smile from ear to ear and here we leave you a top 5 with what we thought were the best ads of this Nintendo Direct.

Our favorite Nintendo Direct ads

5 – It seems that Nintendo will finally give us what we want with Super Mario Party Jamboree

For some strange reason Nintendo forgot for a moment what made it so special. Mario Party and began to experiment without much success. This was until Superstars arrived and showed that all fans want is a return to the basics, but with more variety of maps and minigames. With the announcement of Jamboree It seems that they learned their lesson because it seems that they will return to the usual gameplay of this party game but with new features that once again make it feel fresh and fun.

It also presents a combination with the classic by bringing back boards from the most beloved entries in the series. Not to mention that its online component will now put us in competition with twenty other players. This could be the Mario Party modern one that we had been waiting for so much and the one that could once again break friendships of years in just two minigames or less. Since it’s October 17th.

4 – The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Nintendo finally deigned to honor the name of The Legend of Zelda giving us a game starring the princess herself. Hopefully that will end the days of the melody elf being mistaken for the ruler of Hyrule. The excitement for this game comes from its aesthetics, which are quite similar to the recent Link’s Awakening remake. In addition to an aerial view that reminds us quite a bit of the NES and Super Nintendo times.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will be released for Nintendo Switch on September 26, 2024.

The best thing is that Zelda is not just a Link skin, since her attacks focus more on magic, which already seems like it will give us a lot of variety in combat and dungeons. This adventure will finally give the princess her moment to shine without being the usual damsel in distress. This trailer looks quite promising and who knows, we may be looking at another classic of this beloved saga.

After the disappointment that was Marvel vs Capcom Infinitefans were hoping for a return in the form of this fighting game series. Although it is not a new game, Nintendo surprised us with an announcement that made thousands of 90s children cry with happiness.

Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection Not only does it bring together the first games in this series, it also includes all those that came out of the relationship between this pair of iconic entertainment companies. This collection will let players relive X-Men Children of the Atom and the much-loved arcade hit The Punisher. It will undoubtedly bring back memories of when you used to steal change from tortillas just to play.

If you don’t believe the commotion it caused, just take a look at social media and you will find hundreds of happy reactions to this announcement. Although it is not exclusive, it was still one of the most pleasant surprises of the Nintendo Direct.

2 – Mario & Luigi: Brotherhood

The Nintendo Direct had a very worthy way to start by dropping a real bombshell for RPG fans, the return of the series Mario & Luigi with a totally new game. Mario & Luigi: Brotherhood This spin-off series brings us back after 9 years without a new game. It does this with a title that seems to maintain all the charm of its predecessors with very updated graphics and gameplay.

Just by seeing this first trailer we remember all the hours of fun they gave us Superstar Saga and Bowser’s Inside Story. We hope this delivery is up to par. Surely at this moment Alpha Dream sees with happiness that its beloved saga has another chance to shine. Please don’t let her be away so much again.

1 – Metroid Prime 4 Beyond finally showed its gameplay at Nintendo Direct

Nintendo saved the best for last when they gave us our first look at the gameplay of the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4. With this alone they convinced us that the wait will be worth it. From the first seconds it is evident the respect they have for the deliveries that arrived earlier. Once again we control Samus in a first-person view that will force us to use our investigator skills to advance.

In addition, the gloomy tone is back and they already presented us with an interesting mystery by showing a new group with armor similar to that of Samus who are also surrounded by Metroids. Although we still have to wait until next year, it feels pretty good to have this trailer that already made us excited for this return.

The most recent Nintendo Direct gave us a very good close to the summer conferences and also focused entirely on the games, no CGI trailers or uninteresting announcements. No wonder he still remains king. What did you think of our top? Which announcement excited you the most? Tell us in the comments.

