The anime as a narrative, which is born in a support of different drawing styles and techniques, reaches our screen in an extensive catalog of adaptation. In this way, mixed with sound, colors and voices, among dozens of other details, a completely new experience is created.

One of the most interesting things that anime generates through all this, are bombs or daggers of emotions that can sometimes be very disturbing. I prepared the scenes that I consider most interesting and disturbing. From my perspective, they could upset more than one person, if they haven’t seen them yet. Without further ado, I will introduce them.

The anime with the most shocking and disturbing scenes

Devilman Crybaby- 2018

Devilman Crybaby is packed with powerful images constructed in a careful way, each one will deal blow after blow, all fatal. In addition, it is a work that will allow you to think in multiple nuances full of symbols, due to its complex narrative and sophisticated animation.

Source: Studio Science Saru

The delivery is tragic because it is so realistic. We will have demons, humans, and the origin of evil side by side with (perhaps, to some degree, due to) panic. Is there good; and is it the opposition to evil? Must good triumph? Is triumph death?

I could write ten essays about Devilman Crybaby and continue without doing him a bit of justice (ha, ironic, right?). And while she has multiple scenes prolific in blowing up and questioning sensibility, without a doubt, the one at the end is epic.

Lucifer under the galactic cloak that devours him, speaking of love next to Akira (his corpse), is a truly fascinating ending.

It is one of the most multifaceted and disturbing scenes in anime, of course, because of everything it evokes.

Shingeki no Kyojin – 2013-2023

Shingeki no Kyojin: Attack on Titan has a prolific repertoire of uncomfortable and painful scenes. We are very close to seeing, one of the most epic, due to all the winking construction that was marked throughout the delivery.

Source: MangaPlus

Towards the end, when everything ends (spoiler alert), Eren will die and his lips will fall exactly where they belong, in the embrace of Mikasa’s lips.

Also, a symbolization about peace and justice is outlinedand implies the political darkness and the weapons that throughout Attack on Titan they have risen imposingly.

Eren’s face in front of Mikasa is one of the exemplary disturbing anime scenes that will be coming to animation very soon through Studio MAPPA.

Source: MangaPlus

Puella Magi Madoka Magica – 2011

Madoka presents us with a beautiful catalog of girls who will face evils with different types of magical techniques. Although they seem like powerpuff girls, the truth is that the dangers of their world are horrifying.

The settings and general design evoke sweet and funny worlds, however, part of the delivery becomes unreasonably difficult. The game of the adorable with violence generates a kind of unusual imagewith several uncomfortable contrasts.

The part where Motoe Mami loses her mind is one of the most disturbing scenes in contemporary anime.

Made in Abyss – 2017

the style of Made in Abyss it destructures animation and its classical sense, in other words, it opposes the unspoken norms of the genres. The lines and spaces point to a story full of candor and love, and well, in the end, of course, he proposes them, because love arises in the deepest darkness and despite the most aggressive pain.

Source: Kinema Citrus

And in the midst of it, we will see fractured lives. An especially important pairing is when two friends are subjected to an experiment, one of whom survives and the other does not.

More than animation is the way in which the narrative is built and the shock that it gives us to receive both the feelings of the girls and the bodily pain that permeates.

Made in Abyss it has a chaotic world full of radicalities.

Fate Stay Unlimited BladeWorks – 2014

Although the saga of Fate It already has multiple animated installments; and some are bloodier than others, as could be Fate Zero or the trilogy of Heaven Feels (There are terrible scenes like when in Zero we see the insects of the Matou, and in Heaven Feels the Sakura massacre).

Source: Ufotable

Notably the bloody and violent (although it seems incredible and insensitive), It is not the most disturbing thing we will find in life. I consider that some scenes are not very digestible because they evoke deep feelings. A bloody and painful death will not be the same as a peaceful one, but of a character that is presented to us as important for the lives of others, right?

I think the link between Berserker and Illyasviel Von Einzbern in the delivery of Fate Unlimited BladeWorks it is defined in a special way but with a tragic and abrupt end through a ruthless scene.

Other mentions

Of course, there are few scenes and we could not fail to mention the epic of Blood C towards the end, with the destruction of the village implying the blinding and terrible truth that introduces us to the film and anchors us to xxx Holic.

Source: Production I.G.

we also have beastars and its intriguing scenes full of narrative nuances that have interesting references to our human reality.which makes to a certain degree unknown discomforts prosper.

On the other hand, it is Egg Priority and the threatening world that supports the lives of some girls on an impossible mission. They seek to revive their best friends, respectively, and because of that, they will start a dangerous odyssey.

The disturbing scenes of the anime are too many and will depend on the sensibilities of each one. But, definitely, you will consider some of the ones that are in the top, or so I hope. What other scene do you think is essential? We read you, we will add it in another top.

