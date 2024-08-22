Jellyfish are fascinating marine creatures, after all they are certainly aesthetically beautiful and observing them from afar can be a real pastime, so much so that they are also present in aquariums. However, they can pose a serious danger to swimmers and divers when you travel the world and having a close encounter can be unpleasant.

Although many species are harmless, some can cause serious injury or even death, so it is good to be very careful especially if you travel around the world. Today we will tell you about them. five most dangerous jellyfish in the world, here’s what they are and where you can find them.

1. Australian Box Jellyfish (Chironex fleckeri)

Also known as “sea wasp”, Chironex fleckeri it’s probably the most dangerous jellyfish in the world. It lives mainly in the coastal waters of northern Australia and South-East Asia. It is an almost transparent and difficult to spot jellyfish, with a cubic umbrella that can reach 30 cm in width, and tentacles that can extend up to 3 meters. Its venom is extremely powerful, capable of cause cardiac arrest within minutes. Attacks by this jellyfish are often fatal if not treated immediately, so you can never be too careful.

2. Irukandji (Carukia barnesi)

The Irukandji is a small jellyfish, of only 2-3 cm, but its venom is incredibly potent. It lives mainly in the waters of northern Australia and surrounding regions. Despite its small size, this jellyfish can cause a serious syndrome known as Irukandji syndrome, characterized by severe pain, nausea, vomiting and, in some cases, heart failure. The difficulty in seeing it, given its transparency and its small size, makes it particularly insidious and a danger to swimmers.

3. Portuguese jellyfish (Physalia physalis)

Commonly called the “Portuguese Man O’ War”, this is not a true jellyfish, but an organism composed of multiple polyps that function as a single unit. It is found mainly in theAtlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceansbecoming in fact quite widespread and not too far from us. Its tentacles can reach 30 meters in length and its poison causes severe pain, anaphylactic shock and, fortunately only in rare cases, death. If you decide to take a nice dip in the ocean waters, know that the Portuguese Man of War is easily recognizable by its blue-purple color and its sail-like floating bladder.

4. Lion’s Mane Jellyfish (Cyanea capillata)

The Lion’s Mane Jellyfish is the most world’s largest, with an umbrella that can exceed 2 meters in diameter and tentacles that can reach the 30 meters long. It lives mainly in the cold seas of the Arctic and North Atlantic. Although its venom is not as deadly as that of other jellyfish in this top 5, its tentacles can inflict painful multiple stings which can cause serious allergic reactions. In short, even in this case it is better not to risk it!

5. Winged Box Jellyfish (Carybdea alata)

Carybdea alata is a box jellyfish found in tropical and subtropical waters, particularly in the Pacific and Indian Ocean areas. This jellyfish has an umbrella of about 15 cm wide and tentacles that can extend up to 1.5 meters. Its venom is less potent than that of Chironex fleckeri, but can still cause severe pain, skin irritation and, in rare cases, systemic symptoms such as nausea and dizziness. Luckily, it is not a lethal jellyfish, but it certainly presents an unpleasant encounter that can ruin a nice vacation.

In short, jellyfish, although fascinating creatures, can represent a serious danger for those who frequent the sea. It is important to be aware of the species present in the areas you are in. and take the necessary precautions to avoid close encounters with these potentially lethal creatures. Remember to pay attention to warning signs and follow local indications to enjoy the sea safely, also because there is often a tendency to underestimate the danger of these encounters.