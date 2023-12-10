













Although we consider that the winner deserves it very much, there are already many fans fighting over whether he deserved it or not and there is already a lot of crying in different discussion forums. Of course this is not something that just happened, as there are almost always people who are dissatisfied with the decision. So we came up with this Top 5 of the most controversial GOTY winners.

The GOTY that still cause tears

Number 5 – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was a controversial GOTY in its time

Although now it seems that everyone loved what Nintendo did with Breath of the Wild, when he won the GOTY in 2017, there were no shortage of people who were shocked. Surprisingly many of the complaints came from the saga's oldest fans. Saying that she had already missed what made her famous, that she lacked focus and that her open world was too overwhelming.

Another of the most common complaints, and which also affected Tears of the Kingdom, is that its graphics are not the best in the industry and that its artistic section was for children and not for mature people. Well, those who remained like crying children were the ones who complained, because there is no way to deny the impact it had. Breath of the Wild in the world of video games. Maybe we wouldn't have Elden Ring if Nintendo didn't reinvent Link's adventures like this.

Number 4 – It Takes Two

In 2021 there were two favorite games to go with the GOTY, Deathloop and Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart. However, none of them took the grand prize, as this went to Item Take Two. Video game warriors immediately came out to say that he didn't deserve it. Apparently they have something against childish things, as they also complained that it seemed more like a children's game.

With that they made it clear that they are only carried away by appearances, because It Takes Two is a true game in every sense of the word. Since it focused more on giving us a lot of variety and condensed fun, instead of an experience of hundreds of hours with very complex mechanics.

Perhaps what angered his detractors the most is that he broke all their expectations. In addition, it showed that even a small studio can win the GOTY, throwing out the theory that everything in these awards is handled with supposed briefcases.

Number 3 – God of War 2018 is still considered an undeserved GOTY by many

Once again we are in a situation where people already had their favorite for GOTY but another game came to take it out of their hands. This time it was god of war the one who took the top prize of the night.

Which was the favorite of 2018? Well, nothing more and nothing less than Red Dead Redemption 2, whose story, open world and realism left many players amazed who already felt that it had the game of the year award in the bag.

Furthermore, it did nothing to help the controversy that Red Dead Redemption 2 won almost all the awards for which he was nominated with the exception of the two main ones, which went to god of war.

Even today there are people who continue arguing about these two games. Even the writer of this video himself still wonders which of the two is better, but enjoying both to the fullest.

Number 2.- Overwatch

It is undeniable that throughout his life, Overwatch It gave us many very fun moments with friends. Not to mention that he became the hero shooter par excellence. Although it was very loved and popular since its release, His award as the GOTY of 2016 was received with quite annoyance by many gamers.

Several things were listed why they believed he didn't deserve it. The main one was the fact that it was a fully multiplayer title. There was no way to play it alone and it also didn't have a campaign. Many say that they deserved it more that year Doom either Uncharted 4.

The players' complaints about their victory arose again with the arrival of Overwatch 2. Since with the sequel the original game disappeared, so many say that now it is a non-existent GOTY

Number 1 – The Last of Us Part II the GOTY that still makes many cry

The Last of Us Part II was already quite controversial before its release, but the hating masses didn't stop when it won the GOTY. The game was a considerable improvement over its predecessor in virtually every area. However, the decision to kill Joel almost at the beginning of the game and then have us play as his assassin was not well received by many.

Even today The Last of Us Part II maintains a fairly low public rating. Of course, when it won game of the year in 2020, many went after The Game Awards. For many, that year the one who deserved it most was Ghost of Tsushima, both for its gameplay and the fact that it was a new intellectual property. But the decision had already been made.

We know that choosing the best game of a year is very difficult, but without a doubt these five were the ones that caused the most discussion and sometimes anger. What did you think of our top? Which other GOTY winner do you think caused a lot of stir? Tell us in the comments!

