Usually Fortnite is pretty fair. In any game you can show off your building skills or in the more fluid combat of zero construction mode. However, in the past it occurred to Epic Games to add some items that sounded good in theory, but in practice were a headache for players who fell victim to them.

That’s why we decided to remember them and put together this Top 5 of the most broken objects in Fortnite. While wearing them was fun, they also left us with green gray hairs of anger. We hope that you are not one of those who took advantage of the slightest opportunity to use them and win easily.

Number 5. The Mandalorian Rifle arrived to break the Fortnite games

Get ready to see a lot of guest series weapons here. The first of them came from a galaxy far, far away to land in Fortnite and terrify more than one. The downside of the Mandalorian’s rifle is that it was a pretty powerful weapon. With one or two well-placed shots, any opponent was dead, but that’s not the worst.

As if it wasn’t powerful enough, It had a scope that detected heat signals. So it was very easy to find opponents to increase your kill counter. It’s just not higher, because its power was offset by the fact that you had to defeat the Mandalorian. Which was quite difficult, especially if you were on your own.

Number 4. Mechs or Brutes

Maybe someone at Epic Games was a fan of Evangelion and thought Mechs were something to Fortnite urgently needed. Maybe yes, but not as unfair as they were implemented. Wearing one pretty much guaranteed that you’d make it to the top 10 without much effort. Facing them, on the other hand, was like facing an ant with a boot.

The tremendous difference in power it caused caused battle royale fans to urgently ask for a nerf. Epic Games agreed and it was no longer so common to see them on the island. Hopefully if they ever come back, Epic brings them back with a better balance that doesn’t put the rest of the players at such a disadvantage.

Number 3. The Infinity Gauntlet was one of the first broken objects in Fortnite

Again we do not find a guest weapon: the infinity gauntlet. This was also one of the first Fortnite collaborations, which served to promote Infinity War. Just like its filmic counterpart, the Fortnite gauntlet was something to fear. Not to mention, it was like every Marvel weapon ever rolled into one.

You could hit your opponents and do a huge amount of damage. It also allowed you to send a bolt of energy that would kill anyone in a second. Not to mention the ability to fly for a few moments to fall with a tremendous area attack that destroyed any nearby structure. Thanos is one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel universe and the appearance of his iconic gauntlet in Fortnite did show why.

number 2. kamehameha

With the popularity that Dragon Ball has, it is not unreasonable to say that we all dream of doing the kamehameha sometime. Well Fortnite he allowed us, but with it he brought one of his most broken objects.

The kamehameha was so powerful that it made the screen go black when it was about to be thrown. In addition to being accompanied by Goku’s iconic scream. Once released it could decimate entire buildings and do massive amounts of damage. Not to mention, its users could use it up to three times once they got it.

It is not the most broken on the list because it did not always kill rivals and required a lot of precision in its aim. In addition to that its charge time could be very long, which gave a chance to counter it.

Number 1. The Deku Smash

Finally we come to the most broken object in Fortnite and it is nothing more and nothing less than the Deku Smash. Which also arose from one of the most recent collaborations of the battle royale. The Deku Smash has many similarities to the Kamehameha, but none of its drawbacks. It’s faster to charge, its area of ​​effect is huge, and its damage was brutal.

Just by hearing Deku’s shout over you, you were already taking advantage of the time to say goodbye to your squad. This is probably how dinosaurs felt 65 million years ago. Maybe because of how broken it was, we only saw it for about a week before it was completely gone. Did you manage to survive a confrontation with the Deku Smash?

These were the objects that in our opinion have been the most broken of Fortnite. Although perhaps over time, Epic Games will surprise us with some even more unbalanced. Do you agree with our top? What other objects do you think we forgot? Tell us in the comments!

