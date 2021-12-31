The time has come to say goodbye to 2021. Although it was full of great moments, it is time to look ahead and wait to see what the future holds. After all, 2022 is shaping up to be one of the best years for video games. Many highly anticipated titles will see the light of day over the next 12 months, COVID permitting.

Fantasy adventures, open worlds full of zombies, interstellar travel and some continuations are just the tip of the spear of what we can enjoy. That is why today we bring you this Top 5 of the most anticipated games of 2022. All in order to keep them on your radar and not miss the opportunity to experience them.

5.- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

During the E3 2021 the fans of Final fantasy they were surprised at the presentation of Square enix. It was here that we got our first look at Stranger of paradise. This new title will be more focused on action and will be developed in collaboration with Team ninja, those responsible for titles such as Ninja gaiden Y Nioh. Now do you see why it is one of the most anticipated games of 2022?

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin It will be a kind of retelling of the events of the first game in the franchise with a darker interpretation of its world. This new production of Square enix It will be released on March 18, 2022. So you only have a few months to enjoy it. Will you add it to the list of your most anticipated games?

4.- Dying Light 2

The first Dying Light It was a pleasant surprise when it was released in 2015. Seven years later, we will finally have a sequel to this beloved title full of zombies and parkour. 2022 will see the arrival of Dying Light 2 after a few years in development and quite a few delays. However, it seems that the wait will be worth it once it launches on February 4.

It seems that its developers chose to expand many aspects of the original and add new systems. From what we’ve seen and played, this is going to be a fun and content-packed experience. Another factor that makes Dying Light 2 In one of our most anticipated games of 2022 it is your decision making. Well it seems that every time we play we can take very different paths.

3.- Starfield, Bethesda’s new space adventure is one of the most anticipated games of 2022

Although at the moment we have not seen much about its playability Starfield It has already become the most anticipated game of 2022 for many. Perhaps because of the possibilities of what the title could become. After all it is being developed by Bethesda, who have very extensive experience in the field of open world games.

The fact that it is a space title with many galaxies and planets to explore could indicate that it will be one of the most ambitious titles of 2022. It is only not higher in this list of most anticipated games due to the lack of more advances or glimpses. Hopefully between now and November 11, 2022 we will have more details.

2.- Horizon Forbidden West

This game went from being one of the most anticipated of 2021 to one of 2022 due to the ravages of the pandemic. But its delay does not diminish the excitement. Horizon Forbidden West will give us the continuation of the story of Aloy that we met for the first time in Zero dawn. Of course it will come with some new features, such as new weapons and scenarios.

Guerrilla Games has released a good amount of trailers that show us more of this beautiful post-apocalyptic world and the new mechanical beasts that we will have to face. There is not much time left to play this long-awaited game of 2022 as it will be released on February 18. We can’t wait to see how you leverage the technologies of the PS5.

1.- Elden Ring, the champion of the most anticipated games of 2022

Now we come to what we consider the most anticipated game of 2022: Elden ring. A title that seems to take everything we love from Dark souls to put you in a beautiful and challenging open world. With the united talents of the developer Hidetaka Miyazaki Y George RR Martin It is easy to see why this new work by FromSoftware.

From what we were able to play during its beta testing stages, Elden ring will be a step forward in style titles Soulsborne. In addition to that it will be more accessible since it presents you with several possibilities to defeat your enemies. Not to mention that its mythology and the setting where it takes place are quite interesting. Perhaps in addition to being one of your most anticipated games of 2022, it could become the first title of FromSoftware that you will finish.

Of course there are other highly anticipated games of 2022 like God of War: Ragnarok, Bayonetta 3 Y The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. However we decided not to include them as they do not have an exact departure date. Otherwise they would occupy some of the highest places on this list.

