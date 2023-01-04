2023 has arrived, and this year the winter season will bring anime that we have been waiting for a long time. Among the expected series is Spy Classroom, The Misfit of Demon King Academy — Season 2 and Ayakashi Triangle. However, there is anime listed more than others, here are the most popular for the season.

Anime for the winter season 2023

Trigun Stampede

This anime follows the story of a gunslinger whose head has a great reward. It will feature 3D animation which already looks impressive. It should be noted that it is one of the most eagerly awaited premieres for the winter season.

You will be able to watch it via Crunchyroll starting on January 7, 2023.

Nier: Automata Ver1.1a

The anime adaptation of the video game NieR Automata It will arrive on January 7, 2023 and will be distributed by Crunchyroll. It will resume its history and will allow us to learn more about the characters while showing us the characteristic settings.

If you are a fan of Yoko Taro’s video game, it is a delivery that you should not miss.

Vinland Saga—Season 2

In the winter season 2021 our favorite Vikings return, with their second anime season they will allow us to see the dark decadence of its protagonist, while experiencing bloody combat and frustrating emotions.

The anime will arrive on January 9, 2023 and will be available via Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Tokyo Revengers—Season 2

We will see our favorite gang members again, We will continue to see how Takemichi, a young man who is capable of time travel, tries to save the love of his life and later, all the friends he manages to make on his travels.

However, everything gets complicated when their friendships begin to fall while he, in a panic, tries to help them. The second season will adapt the Christmas conflict arc, in which the gang to which he belongs will have to face another, which symbolizes a sad past.

It will be released on January 7, 2023. The distribution for America will be in charge of Disney Plus which will release it via Hulu. However, there is still no official release date for Mexico.

bungo stray dogs —Season 4

If you want to learn a little about Japan’s greatest writers while having fun with its conflicts, you can watch the new installment of this popular anime that arrives in the winter season 2023.

We will see the detective agency again made up of Osamu Dazai, Ranpo Edogawa, Junichiro Tanizaki and Akiko Yosano who, in addition to facing the mafia, will now have to face writers from other nations.

Bungo’s fourth anime season will bring impressive battles and we will also discover deep things about some of our favorite characters.

The anime will be released on January 4, 2023, and will be available through Crunchyroll.

Source: Studio Bones

How much does a Crunchyroll subscription cost?

Plans had a price hike for the 2023 renewaland the final figures are as follows:

Fan — 119 MXN

Mega Fan — 149 MXN

