Magic: The Gathering has always been quite extravagant when it comes to the expansions. And if I’m being honest, the Lord of the Rings production didn’t really disappoint in that aspect.

While the cards are somewhat imbalanced, the art style looks quite eye-catching. And, I also do prefer how well Wizards of the Cost tried to implement a brand new strategy in the game.

But, there’s still a meta in the game, and I have five cards that I, personally, love a lot. So, let’s not make any further ado, and get started with the list.

Top 5 Cards You Should Look for in the Game

It’s difficult to pick, really.

As a rule of thumb, you may go for almost any Black card you want, as that’s what the current metal is. But, if you want to have a strategy of your own, here’s I’d ask you to choose from the available sets of magic the gathering lord of the rings –

1: Borne Upon a Wind

When encountering a low-cost blue cantrip, I always assess its impact in relevant formats. Quicken has held a special place for me since an unfortunate experience at an early Pro Tour, where I attempted to cast Wrath of God at instant speed. Despite that setback, I appreciate the low opportunity cost of a card like Quicken. Borne Upon a Wind is a similar concept, but with the added ability to cast any spell as an instant.

While Quicken was limited to sorceries, Borne Upon a Wind allows you to cast spells as if they had flash, giving it an appealing resemblance to Teferi, Time Raveler’s ability.

However, its two-mana cost and the fact that most spells players want to cast during the opponent’s turn are sorceries (rather than planeswalkers, e