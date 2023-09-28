You’ve been using Windows for years and want to take the plunge: switch to some Linux distributions; However, looking here and there on the internet, there are so many distributions and, inevitably, you don’t know how to find your way.

Don’t worry because you’ll see clearly below 5 Linux distributions for those coming from Windows.

Top 5 Linux distributions for those coming from Windows

Here is the ranking of the best Linux distributions for those coming from Windows.

1. Wubuntu

Recently created Wubuntu (which means “Windows Ubuntu” as you can guess from the name) was created to be a “copy” of Windows 11, with an almost identical interface, created because Windows 11 has many hardware limitations (although they can be circumvented if desired) such as the TPM or certain processors to work via canonical ways, Wubuntu offers compatibility with Wine and more generally with the Microsoft ecosystem (Office 365, Outlook, etc.).

Among other things, it curiously also has native Android support with the possibility also install the Google Play Store.

It is a very interesting alternative to classic Linux distributions, because it hardly offers any native compatibility found in other Linux distributions.

2. ZorinOS

While Wubuntu is clearly a “copy” of Windows as already mentioned, ZorinOSsuch as Windows compatibility it is absolutely no exception.

ZorinOS, in fact, offers almost total compatibility with Windows having installed many components that actually help users who were previously accustomed to Windows; with Wine pre-installed and a menu similar to Windows 7 and 10 (even in the paid version it is possible to have an interface almost identical to that of Windows 11) it also offers a similar experience.

This operating system is among the Linux distributions which have the ability to install the latest Nvidia drivers and has the paid version, complete with professional graphics functions and programs and so on, the Core version for “not too old” computers and the Lite version which is used for very old computers and also has a special version for the now gone 32-bit.

3. Linux Lite OS

This is also among the Linux distributions, Linux Lite OS it seems to wink a bit at Windows, complete with an initial tune that is very reminiscent of Windows XP and a menu that is very similar to that of the old Windows from the 2000s or early 2010s.

Based on Ubuntu like the Linux distributions listed previously, Linux Lite Os from version 6 is configured as a more user friendly operating system by implementing what the user who uses Windows generally likes most, for example Mozilla has been replaced with Google Chrome and there is even the integration of Google and ChatGPT.

3. Lubuntu

Official lightweight version of Ubuntu, Lubuntu it is used to run really dated PCs, offering a version both 32-bit and 64-bit; It goes without saying that this is not a studied distribution specifically for those coming from Windows, however the menu is made to look familiar with a Windows-like style and uses the desktop system LXQt.

It’s not a distribution with many pretenses, so if you’re looking for something that simply restores your old laptop but at the same time you remember Windows can be fine. Unfortunately, however, beyond navigation, documents and little else there are no great possibilities of use.

4. Q4OS

Q4OS it is configured as halfway between a ZorinOS and a Linux Lite OS, created (also) for those who are already familiar with Windows, but unlike Linux Lite OS, this one works (like Lubuntu, as you have just seen) even on very, very old computers.

Among the ability to install the most common applications “in the hands” of Windows users, such as Google Chrome or Libre Office, it also has native support for Nvidia video cardsalso winking at Linux gaming.

5. Linux Mint

Linux Mint it is certainly the most popular alternative among Linux distributions with an interface similar to those of Windows and is based on Ubuntu.

It is known for its intuitive interface, similar to that of Windows as already mentioned, which facilitates the transition for users coming from Windows and offers a very simple (User Friendly) and stable experience and is supplied with a wide range of software pre-installed, making it a popular choice for Linux beginners.

Linux Mint offers both a version with the Cinnamon desktop environment, which is its own creation, and one with the MATE desktop environment for less powerful computers and is popular for its stability and long-term support.

There are so many Linux distributions and it is difficult to find your way in this chaos to know which one is right for you, try one and decide which one is right for you. Good luck!