The good news is that there are still games full of people who know that we are all there to enjoy what a certain title offers us and why not? until starting friendships online. That’s why today we bring you this top 5 with the least toxic Fandoms in video games. Perhaps you will be encouraged to enter one of them to be part of a beautiful community.

The least toxic fandoms in video games

Number 5 – Fallout 76 is one of the least toxic fandoms in gaming.

Although he had some problems on his way out, over the years and Bethesda’s efforts, Fallout 76 It became a very entertaining game with many things to do. Perhaps it was along this busy path that the most patient players abound here. So you won’t have to worry about someone offending your poor little mother.

Source: Bethesda

The curious thing is that the nature of the game, of a post-apocalyptic world with few resources, would make us think that we would have a free-for-all, but nothing is further from the truth. Fallout 76 it has one of the friendliest fandoms towards new players and in general players are always open to cooperation. So if you were running from it due to possible toxicity, you should know that there is nothing to fear.

Number 4 – Warframe

Curiously, we once again have a game that started with some problems but became one of the most played today. In addition to having one of the least toxic fandoms in video games. We don’t know why Warframe players are so nice, but we assume it’s because of its gameplay. After all, its most popular mode is PvE.

Source: Digital Extremes

I’m sure many understand that cooperation is necessary to obtain the best results in the missions, so there is no point in attacking or offending your teammates if they make a mistake. Even in player vs player mode you will find that there is a lot of respect. So if you are looking to play with people without toxic behavior, you already have another option.

Number 3 – Age of Empires II shows that fandoms don’t become toxic over time

Since its launch over twenty years ago, Age of Empires II it always remained a game that was loved by its fans. Now with its HD version even more people and new generations are witnessing its genius. Playing Age of Empires 2 is already fun, but doing it with other people is even more fun. Perhaps that is why they have one of the least toxic fandoms in video games.

Source: Xbox Game Studios

If you go to discussion forums about the game you will find both very useful advice and thousands of people willing to join your next game. Their fandom is so kind that they do establish rules before you start playing, rest assured that everyone will respect them. There is no need to fear that someone will begin to trick the cars with submachine guns.

Number 2.- Monster Hunter World

Monster Hunter World shows that there is nothing more bonding than going together to hunt down giant monsters on beautiful but dangerous maps. The community of this Capcom title always seems to be willing to help each other. So it won’t take you long to find a squad that will help you finish off that monster that has cost you so much work.

In addition, communication is always cordial once they are already in the heat of the hunt. After all, the players of Monster Hunter World they also understand that there is no reason to yell at each other when you have the same goal.

Source: Capcom

There is nothing more satisfying than managing to defeat a huge beast with the help of friendly people who are coordinated and willing to help. That’s why after each hunt you have to go to the tavern for a few drinks

Number 1 – Final Fantasy XIV and toxic fandoms don’t get along

Currently there is perhaps no fandom less toxic than that of Final Fantasy XIV. A community where you will always feel welcome no matter your player skills. Despite the fact that the game is already 10 years old, it is rare to find those people who feel superior. Most will even seek to help you if they realize you are new to this magical odyssey.

In Final Fantasy XIV You will always find people willing to accompany you on your raids. There will also be people who will give you advice on how to get the most out of your jobs and even people who will not skip the cinematics if you have not seen them yet.

Source: Square Enix

The best thing about this fandom is that it manages to get out of the video game into the real world. Since a look at the fan festivals that Square Enix does shows that the followers of Final Fantasy XIV are quite united and loving beyond the computer.

So there you have it. These games are the ones that in our opinion have the least toxic fandoms in the world of video games. So if you are looking for a degree where you can enjoy and even cultivate new friendships, you already have several options. What did you think of our top? Which fandom have you had a very good experience with? Tell us in the comments!

