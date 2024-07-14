The holidays are coming and summer is flying by, school is approaching, terrible and the problem that always seems close is how to have an incredible time. Of course, with the help of the video game You could spend an unforgettable and entertaining vacation, although we know that it is often difficult to decide which games to enjoy with all this free time.

But don’t worry, here we share with you a Top 5 Lent-Long Games That Could Keep You Busy All Summerif you don’t want to take a course or work.

Long games to enjoy on your vacation

5 – Elden Ring is one of the most challenging games you can enjoy this holiday

Now that it is very fashionable again we cannot stop recommending it. Elden Ring. For now we’re sticking with the base game because the DLC is only recommended if you want to cry blood and not sit down for a whole month. Despite being from FromSoftware, this is one of their most accessible titles. Even if you never play any of their other works, you can easily jump into this one and enjoy all of its content.

Here you will find a huge fantasy world that is as beautiful as it is brutal. Plus, you can practically make the path you want to follow. You might even encounter some of its most powerful bosses before you even get halfway through their story.

Source: FromSoftware

Elden Ring It’s one of those games that could easily give you 100 hours of gameplay. If you get addicted and decide to fully explore the entire world or even try New Game Plus, then you could spend the entire summer in the Lands Between.

4 – Final Fantasy XIV

If you are a fan of fantasy worlds but not so much into suffering all the time then we have another option for you: Final Fantasy XIV. Besides being one of the best games in this franchise, it is very easy to play and can be very engaging.

This is a massively multiplayer online game where you travel across the land of Eorzea. You can complete main quests, join other players to explore dungeons, or just have fun hunting the different creatures out there.

Source: Square Enix

Just now they have just released their most recent expansion, Dawntrailwhich takes us to a new area that will make you feel even more in the holiday mood. With beautiful tropical landscapes and full of water.

Currently you can take advantage of playing it for free, as Square Enix has a trial version that lets you play up to the Stormblood expansion. Don’t hesitate to check it out, you might even get addicted and join one of the best gaming communities.

3 – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of the most entertaining games you can find for the summer

The sequel to Breath of the Wild gives players enormous freedom in every aspect, from how the game progresses through its story to how you solve its various challenges. Precisely this freedom makes it one of those games where you could spend hundreds of hours throughout the Hyrule region, its skies and its subsoil. All with ample opportunities for adventure.

Source: Nintendo

From helping a young boy put up signs, to putting together a musical group and facing off against powerful three-headed dragons, there’s plenty to do and enjoy in good old Link’s latest adventure. In addition, its new mechanics for combining weapons and hundreds of objects could unlock all your creativity, even to the point of creating giant mechas to finish off your enemies.

2 – The Witcher 3

Although The Witcher 3 It doesn’t have the same freedom as other games on this list, but it’s still a game that’s very worth your time thanks to its story and the fact that it stays interesting for over 100 hours. Here we control Geralt in his search for Ciri who is currently hunted by the mysterious Wild Hunt. Of course, as a good RPG, it has hundreds of secondary stories that will make you take long deviations from the main path.

Source: CD Projekt Red

Let’s not even mention its pair of DLC stories that further expand the playing time with narratives that are just as engaging or even more so than the base game. It’s not for nothing that they were among the best downloadable content for video games for years. The Witcher 3 It is often considered one of the best RPG games of recent years and after playing it for just a few hours you will immediately know why. It is a very good choice to spend your summer.

1 – Red Dead Redemption 2 is a gem of long games

Now we come to what we consider a perfect combination for the summer with Red Dead Redemption 2 because this cowboy game has everything to keep you busy from now until you go back to school. Its story is one of the best in the world of video games with very endearing characters that, Spoilers!, you will be sad to lose in this tragedy. Plus it could take you up to 60 hours to get to the end, and that’s just focusing on the main thing.

If the story isn’t enough, it’s also one of the best open-world games in years. It’s packed with different activities so no journey will be the same. Encountering ruffians on the road? A locomotive runs out of control in front of you? A crocodile eats a Christian while you are passing through a swamp? Virtually anything can happen.

Source: Rockstar Games.

We also can’t forget about its secondary activities that have the potential to make you completely addicted to them. Fishing, hunting mythical animals, collecting horses, going to the theatre, having nights of partying. Red Dead Redemption 2 It’s a whole box of little things that will make you not even feel like your vacation is going away.

The best thing about these games is not only that they are long and entertaining, they are also most of them are already quite cheap nowadays. You can often find them on sale so you’ll get a lot of value for your money. What did you think of our top picks? What other long games would you recommend for spending the holidays? Tell us in the comments.

