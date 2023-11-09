Home security is an important issue for everyonebut not only to prevent or combat any thefts or intrusions, therefore have products for home security it can also improve your quality of lifeoffering greater comfort, calm And check.

For example, with an indoor camera, you can keep an eye on your pets, your children or your elderly, even when you are away from home, with an outdoor camera instead, you can monitor your garden, your garage or your own gate, even in low light conditions.

Smarter people could also opt for a digital doorbell, with which they can see and talk to visitors, even if they are not at home, and receive packages safely, while with a smart peephole, they can have a broader and clearer view of who is at the door, and set personalized messages for your guests.

Last but not least, a home security kit, with which you can protect your home from any attempts to tamper with or forcefully open the doors or windows, and receive alarms in real time, without forgetting that all these products are compatible with voice assistance systemssuch as Alexa or Google Assistant, which allow you to control them with your voice, making your home more intelligent and functional.

Why should we have home security products?

A home security system is a set of devices and solutions that have the purpose of protecting your home from possible intrusions, thefts, damages or emergencies, and the advantages of having home security products are many, including :

greater calm And well being: knowing that your home is protected by alarm systems, video surveillance, motion sensors, sirens, lights and other devices makes you feel safer and more peaceful, both when you are at home and when you are away; greater check And interaction: Thanks to technology, you can monitor and manage your security systems via your smartphone, tablet or voice assistant, even remotely. You can also receive notifications, alerts and alarms in real time in case of anomalous or dangerous situations; greater prevention And dissuasion: Having visible and functioning security systems can discourage potential thieves or intruders, who prefer to choose less protected and more vulnerable homes. Furthermore, in the event of a break-in, security systems can detect it and report it to the police or other trusted people; greater savings And investment: Installing security systems can reduce the cost of home insurance, as it demonstrates greater care and responsibility towards your possessions. Furthermore, it can increase the value of the house in the event of sale or rental, as it makes it more attractive and in demand; greater quality And functionality: Modern security systems are equipped with advanced, reliable and innovative technologies, which offer high performance and easy management. Furthermore, they integrate with other smart devices, such as thermostats, lights, locks, etc., making your home smarter and more comfortable.

Having said that, let’s take a look at the products we have selected in detail, one for each category, i.e. indoor camera, outdoor camera, digital doorbell, smart peephole, and the all-in-one kit.

Home security products: the indoor camera

Reolink 5MP: This indoor camera is equipped with a artificial intelligence technology which allows it to recognize people, animals and objects and send you personalized notifications based on your preferences. You can also set activity zones to monitor only the areas that interest you.

Equipped with DUAL-BAND 2.4/5G WIFI, you can choose the 5 Ghz WiFi camera to better resist signal interference and obtain a faster connection and smoother video streaming, while you can then switch to the 2.4 Ghz band for long distance transmission. The 5 MP resolution, with super HD and night vision, all with zoom, allows all this to be done at the highest quality.

Finally, excellent two-way audio and instant alerts, you will receive real-time motion alerts and can respond immediately via the camera. With the built-in microphone and speaker, you can listen and talk to the person on the camera side and warn the unwanted.

The price of this video camera is approx 89 euros on Amazon, with the possibility of applying a coupon which guarantees it 18% discount.

Home security products: the outdoor video camera

Reolink Argus Eco Ultra 4K: for outdoor security, enjoy exceptional clarity with this innovative battery-powered Wi-Fi camera, which thanks to the advanced spotlights, also captures the smallest details at night, without leaving any corner unnoticed.

Also in this case we will find double connection support, 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz WiFi, offering the possibility to choose between a more stable connection with 2.4Ghz WiFi or a higher speed thanks to 5Ghz WiFi .

A peculiarity of this camera is the 6W solar panel with which it is equipped, which guarantees uninterrupted battery power, furthermore the Reolink Argus Ultra 4K is equipped with person/vehicle/pet/motion detectiongiving you the flexibility to choose which type of detection to enable.

The price of this video camera is approximately 189.99 euros on Amazonwith the possibility of applying a coupon which guarantees it discount of €50.

Home security products: the doorbell

Blink Dorbell: thanks to this doorbell which rightfully ranks among the best products for home security, your front door will be wherever you are with your smartphone, with 1080p HD video during the day and infrared video at nightAnd two-way audionot forgetting the long-lasting battery, personalized notifications, privacy settings and much more.

Ideal for any home, this doorbell can be used wirelessly or by connecting to your existing doorbell wires to ring your internal doorbell too. Setup is simple and can be done in minutes, with the two included AA lithium batteries, and the new internal seal of the battery compartment guarantees resistance to atmospheric agents, with a degree of IP54 protection.

The doorbell is obviously compatible with Alexa, so that you can receive notifications and respond with complete peace of mind and autonomy, directly from the device you are using, or if you are in another room.

The price of this doorbell is approximately 69.99 euros on Amazon.

Home security products: the peephole

EZVIZ CP4: Perhaps among the best home security products, the CP4 peephole is equipped with one 4.3 inch 1080p high resolution screen for the inside of your front door, to see who’s outside and all the outside conditions on the big screen.

Thanks to Built-in PIR motion sensor for intelligent people detection, when activate detection, your phone will receive a push notification from EZVIZ APP, while when someone rings the doorbell, it ensures that you will immediately receive a video call from any visitors to the front door.

Not to forget the automatic infrared night vision function, which allows a clear vision of objects up to 5 meters away to have everything under control, day and night, and the integrated 4,600 mAh rechargeable lithium battery guarantees long autonomy with minimal energy consumption.

The price of this peephole is approximately 163.99 euros on Amazon, with the possibility of applying a coupon which guarantees it €25 discount

Home safety products: the kit

AGSHOME: Give your home or apartment complete security with the 15-piece alarm security kit. The set contains 1 base station, 1 keypad, 10 door and window contacts, 1 motion detector, 2 remote controls, all without no monthly fees, no contracts with security companies.

There 120 decibel siren helps to deter intruders, and thanks to the possibility of being able to control it from anywhere in the world, you will be able to sleep peacefully, you will also receive real-time alerts and notifications from your smartphone when something is wrong, however It only works on 2.4G network.

The most convenient part of this system is that you can remotely activate and deactivate the AGSHome alarms via the Smart Life appor with the remote control or voice command (works with Alexa), and in case of emergency, you can press the SOS button on the remote control for assistance.

The ecosystem is also to be appreciated, in fact you will be able to add additional sensors for doors and windows, motion sensors, keyboards, water leak sensors, doorbells and more, all in a simple and intuitive way, moreover from your smartphone using the entry and exit delay function or the scheduling function, you can have an alarm system tailored to your routine.

The price of this kit is approximately 119 euros on Amazonwith the possibility of applying a coupon which guarantees it €10 discount

If you are attracted by science or technology, continue to follow us, so you don’t miss the latest news from all over the world!