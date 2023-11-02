There are so many music streaming services nowadays. Listening to music is a must for many of us, a way to pass the time at home, traveling or even while working or studying. Some might even say they can’t live without music! For this reason it is also important to have a reliable and efficient streaming service at your service, who is able to never disappoint us. Today I really want to talk to you about those who in my opinion deserve a chance.

Top 5 – Here are the best music streaming services

Among the various music streaming services there are some that stand out among the others and that you will surely know too. Today we will analyze them from a point of view of comfort, features, price and quality, so that you too can find the most suitable solution for you.

Spotify

Clearly I couldn’t not start with Spotifyprobably the most popular platform ever when it comes to music and that millions of users use daily. It is certainly a valid and quite reliable platform, which owes its success to incredible ease of use and many interesting features.

As you well know, in addition to finding all the songs you are looking for, you will also be able to listen to podcasts, create personalized playlists, or even take advantage of a series of pre-set playlists from the platform itself dedicated to singers, genres and hits, as well as dedicated to your tastes, so that you always discover some new song that you might like. The recommendation system also seems to work well enough the suggestions provided are often very interesting.

Clearly it’s not all sunshine and roses. If the desktop version provides the full service for free and without limitationsthe same does not apply to the mobile one. If you want to use the service from your smartphone for free, for example, you won’t be able to skip more than 6 songs in an hour, much less start exactly the ones you want whenever you want, but you can only rely on playlists, and you will be inundated with quite a few advertisements.

To have full freedom and zero hassles you will have to opt for some paid plan, cwhich doesn’t turn out to be that cheap:

Individual: 10.99 euros per month, one account

Duo: 14.99 euros per month, 2 accounts

Family: 17.99 euros per month, 6 accounts

Student: only for university students, 5.99 euros per month, one account

Finally, even in terms of playback quality, the service is certainly not the best on the market: 320kbps for Premium users (and only 96kbps for the Free ones).

In short, between its strengths and weaknesses, Spotify is in my opinion a good ally for listeners who are not too avid and who don’t give particular importance to audio quality. If advertisements don’t cause you problems and you’re used to relying on your trusted playliststhen you might also like the free version.

Apple Music

Apple Music it is certainly another more than valid platform, especially for those who own an iPhone and are immersed in the entire Apple ecosystem, which makes it more comfortable and easier. Apple Music also provides many customization features and an efficient algorithm capable of understanding user tastes to recommend ad hoc playlists and songs.

In my opinion, one of the greatest qualities that elevates the platform compared to the Swedish giant I mentioned before is the audio quality reproduced in ALAC format, significantly better and suitable for those looking not only to listen, but also to enjoy a certain quality. Not the absolute best for audiophiles, but certainly better than Spotify.

Problems? First of all the lack of a free plan. Of course, the classic one-month free trial is available, but after that you will have to choose one of the available plans:

Voice: more limited, 4.99 euros per month

Individual: the complete plan, 10.99 euros per month

Students: same as the individual one but at 5.99 euros per month only for students

Family: 16.99 euros per month, up to 6 accounts available

If you are curious to learn more about the various plans so you can choose the best one for you, I will refer you to the official page.

Amazon Music Unlimited

Amazon Music you will surely have already heard, it is Amazon’s proprietary dedicated serviceJeff Bezos’ well-known giant. The catalog is more limited than the services mentioned previously, but despite this it is not at all difficult to find well-known or at least reasonably famous songs.

If you are an Amazon Prime user you are already entitled to a free version of the service which however allows you access to a very limited number of songsonly 2 million, and which is therefore negligible. If instead you wish to access the complete catalogue of over 50 million you will have to choose one of the subscription plans:

Standard subscription: 9.99 euros per month, or for Prime customers there is the possibility of paying an annual fee of 99 euros, thus saving two months of payment.

Family subscription: up to 6 accounts at a price of 15.99 euros per month

Echo subscription: you can listen to music only and exclusively via an Echo device for a sum of 4.99 euros per month

Obviously one of the advantages of this platform is that it is excellent integration it offers with Alexa, to which it is sufficient to ask something vocally to start playing the songs or playlists. The playback quality isn’t bad at all either and far exceeds that of Spotify (up to 850Kbps).

It must also be said, however, that there is no free plan for those who are not Prime subscribers and the mobile app, although intuitive, is not the best and often has some bugs. However, it could be a valid alternative if you usually use Amazon devices for playback and if you are already a Prime customer.

Tidal

Tidal is Jay-Z’s proprietary music streaming platform and perhaps not everyone knows about it. In reality it is a more than valid platform and absolutely the one best suited to audiophiles looking to make full use of their headphones to obtain enviable playback quality.

In fact, the platform supports Hi-Fi playback without packet loss a FLAC encoding format, i.e. the format closest to the one that comes out digitally from a mastering studio. Just to give some numbers, we are talking about a quality of 1411 kbps for the basic plan and 9216 for the Plus plan.

You too will certainly notice the incredible leap in quality, but it is useless to say that as always nothing is given away and the costs of the Tidal subscription they are among the most expensive around, or at least as far as the Plus version is concerned:

Hi-Fi: 10.99 euros per month with one month free trial (1411 kbps)

Hi-Fi Plus: 19.99 euros per month with one month free trial (9216 kbps)

Student: 50% discount on the two plans just listed for students

Family: up to 6 accounts, one month free trial and 16.99 euros per month for Hi-Fi and 29.99 euros per month for Hi-Fi Plus

The catalog offered is over 90 million songs and it is one of the most honest platforms also when it comes to the payment of royalties paid to artists. In short, no free plan and slightly high prices, but for those who have the possibility it is certainly an excellent service, especially if you are looking for quality.

Deezer

Aside from Spotify, all the services mentioned have no free plan, and this can be a turn-off for many people. Ultimately, music is beautiful, but it doesn’t mean that everyone has the financial resources for a monthly subscription and maybe some just have it doesn’t care enough to spend money.

For this reason I decided to talk to you about Deezeran unpretentious music streaming service that is based on one concept: simplicity. It features a free plan that gives you access to the entire catalog of over 90 million songs, albeit with lower quality and some advertising.

If, however, you decide to sign up for a subscription plan, you will clearly not have any annoying ads and you will enjoy better quality. Prices are in line with competitors:

Free plan: advertising and reduced quality

Premium: one month free trial and 11.99 euros per month with Hi-Fi quality

Premium Family: like the Premium plan but up to 6 accounts, one month free trial and 19.99 euros per month

Only flaw: there is no student discount, which could instead be useful for those who unfortunately still do not have an income due to their studies.

And with this I can say that I have finished my top 5 music streaming services, with a roundup of platforms that can adapt to every request and need. Obviously there are also others that you may use yourself and which I have decided not to mention in this case I invite you to let us know in the comments!