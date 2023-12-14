Nowadays, almost all of us want to be able to watch films and TV series in comfort and simplicity from our PCs or TVs at home, without necessarily having to adapt to the programming of the channels which often always show the same titles and with very restrictive broadcast times, especially for who work. For this reason streaming platforms they are increasingly depopulated, conquering a truly large segment of users.

Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and many others are certainly names that you will also know but which require a paid subscription to be used. Today I want to present some valid alternatives that will make your wallet happy, albeit with some small compromises.

Top 5 – Here are the best free streaming portals for films and TV series

If at the beginning it was possible for almost everyone to afford a subscription to Netflix or the other platforms mentioned, unfortunately this is no longer the case. Over the years, the plans offered have changed a lot and the prices have also increased dramatically, following what is unfortunately the market trend. And now that Netflix has worked to prevent the sharing of passwords, you can watch films and TV series in peace it may have become difficult for many of us.

However, it is never too late to have hope, as in case you didn't know, there are many completely free and above all 100% legal platforms that allow you to access vast catalogs in Italian and beyond. You may have to make compromises regarding advertising or lack of novelty, but overall these are very valid alternatives. Today I want to introduce you to exactly what in my opinion they are the 5 best possibilities currently available, which will allow you to breathe a sigh of relief.

Pluto TV

I want to start off with a bang and introduce you to the platform that has managed to win me over the most for watching TV series. I'm talking about Pluto TV, a portal that allows you to access films, TV series and even documentaries easily, quickly and for free. You can use it on almost all devices: mobile via the convenient app, PC on the site and even via smart TV or flash drives like the Firestick.

The catalog is quite large, clearly you won't find everything but there are many famous and well-known titles that will keep you company for a long time. And as icing on the cake, you don't even need to register! Unfortunately you will have to live with some advertising, but this is actually a given for all the alternatives that I will propose to you. And on Pluto TV it is, in my opinion, not very invasive. In short, an ideal solution so you don't have to open your wallet every month.

Serially

As you might guess from the name, Serially it is a platform entirely dedicated to TV series (so unfortunately no films or documentaries) but which overall is very valid. The catalog is extensiveoe you can find series both dubbed and in the original language, for those who prefer them.

There are clearly some advertisements that will appear from time to time, and if you don't want to have them you can subscribe to the paid plan which will allow you to stop viewing them. Clearly, in this way, however, the main objective of this top 5 is eliminated, and in any case the advertisements in question are not too invasive, so I highly recommend it even in its free version.

WedoTV

As a third option I want to talk about WedoTVan alternative very similar to PlutoTV that will give you access to a large catalog of films, TV series and documentaries, with also some sports-related content for those who love the genre. You can use the portal on the website or by downloading the mobile application.

Also in this case, an advantage will be that of being able to access everything without the need for registration, in a free and open manner. As always there will be adverts, but I don't even know why I keep saying it, after all, no one gives anything away!

Please

Please it is a platform that I have used a lot in the past and where it is possible to recover films, TV series, documentaries and even anime, both dubbed and subtitled. To access it you need to register completely free of charge and you will be able to use it on mobile via the application, or via the web on the site.

The catalog is quite large especially when it comes to the anime world and I happened to find titles that I couldn't find elsewhere, but there are some small flaws: the playback quality is not always the best, the search bar is missing and above all the advertising is quite invasive and annoying (which is why I have now almost abandoned it). Howeverif you can arm yourself with more patience than me, it is certainly a good alternative.

Samsung TV Plus

This alternative is unfortunately not suitable for everyone, but I decided to bring it as the fifth and final platform anyway as in my opinion it is very complete and accessible. Samsung TV Plus it is a Samsung platform as you can imagine from the name, and that is precisely why an application that can only be installed on Samsung devices, whether Smart TVs, smartphones or tablets.

You will be able to enjoy free content including films, TV series, documentaries, but also news and some sporting events. And as if that wasn't enough, you can also enjoy some live TV channels, making it a complete 360-degree application. In short, a very valid alternative with the only small big limitation of necessarily needing a company device.

In short, as you can see, the possibilities are really many, and believe me I even struggled to select the 5 best alternatives in my opinion. Taking into account all the portals made available by the television networks (which I voluntarily decided to discard from this list) and many other perhaps less well-known sites, we could continue for a long time! Fortunately, despite the high costs of the subscription services known to all, there are still some alternatives for TV series and films that are worth our attention.

In the meantime, in case you missed it, we remind you that we have drawn up a top 5 also relating to music streaming services (free and otherwise), which you can recover here!