2021 is fast approaching its end. Nothing else is missing Christmas dinner, the New Year and we left. Fortunately for all gamers, this was a year full of great titles to enjoy. Of course, as is often the case, there may be some that you did not peel.

After all we had big names like resident Evil Y Metroid that captured a lot of the attention of the players. But that does not mean that they were the only good ones and that they are worth experimenting. That is why we bring you this selection of games that you may not have peeled this 2021. You could still be in time to order them as a gift.

5.- Inscryption, a horror and card game that you surely did not peel

Even if Inscryption was nominated in recent The Game Awards, in the end the award for the best indie of the year went to Kena: Bridge of spirits. However, you should not pass up this card game with elements of psychological horror. You may even regret that you did not peel it at the time.

Inscryption puts us in a small cabin in a dark forest where we will have to fight for our lives in a card game with a rather strange deck. In addition to its combat with various innovations, such as a balance system, this title has a good narrative. It has the potential to terrify you with a script that makes you feel in constant danger.

4.- Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars

Another card game, although this time it takes us to a fantasy world. This is a title that we are pretty sure you did not peel as there has been very little talk about it after its release. Which is a shame, as it’s one of the best JRPGs we’ve played in recent times.

His whole world is built by letters and his story is told by a narrator. While playing you may feel like you are in a game of Dungeons and Dragons due to its presentation. What definitely takes the cake here is her story that keeps you interested from start to finish.

The good news is that if you didn’t peel it, you can still find it as it is only in digital format. The best of all is that it is very cheap and gives you a fairly long experience. If you are a fan of the first Final Fantasy, Voice of Cards it is a very good option for you.

3.- Although you did not peel it, Chorus should enter your radar

We wouldn’t blame you if you didn’t peel ChorusAfter all, it seems his marketing team weren’t very interested in people getting to know him. But the truth is that it is a quite interesting game and highly recommended, especially if you like aerial combat.

In Chorus you will take control of a pilot and her ship with special abilities to fight an evil space sect. Although we admit that the story is quite cliché, its gameplay is very entertaining and its open world is full of things to do. In addition to the fact that there is a lot of variety in the objectives of their missions and you will discover new enemies with new strengths and weaknesses. If you didn’t peel it, you can still order it for Christmas

2.- Psychonauts 2

Even if Psychonauts 2 It has received quite a lot of critical acclaim and was even nominated for the best game of the year, it seems that it will suffer the same fate as its predecessor. Despite being a gem of the sixth generation of consoles, the first installment had very few sales at its launch.

16 years later, its creator, Tim schaffer returned with a sequel that expands and enhances everything we love about Psychonauts. It is an excellent platform game that also explores very complex topics about human psychology. Although maybe you did not peel it, we invite you to give it a try. It would be a shame if you did not experience this project that shows it was done with enough love.

1.- Guardians of the Galaxy, maybe you didn’t peel it consciously, but you should give it a try

After the disaster that resulted Marvel’s avengers, it is normal that you had your reservations regarding Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Seeing again the name of Square enix It could give you flashbacks and cause you to walk away completely. Let us tell you that you are missing a lot if you didn’t peel it.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy It was one of the best surprises of 2021. It has a very good story that tells us about the loss at the same time that it presents us with a very good dynamic between the team. The combat, while repetitive, can be hilariously chaotic. Not to mention, his selection of various eighties themes are the icing on the cake of this brilliant adventure.

It also has many winks and references to the huge universe that is Marvel. Not only other galactic heroes from the publisher, but also some of the more local ones like Spider-man Y Captain America. In our opinion this is a title that you should not stop peeling. Surely if more dare to try it, we will have an excellent sequel.

