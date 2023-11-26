













Top 5 Games with more relaunches than goals in life | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









That’s why today we bring you this top 5 with the games that have more re-releases than goals in life. Hopefully even your grandchildren will be playing its new version for the consoles of the future.

The games that have been released the most times

Number 5 – The Last of Us already had many re-releases in a short time

We cannot deny that The Last of Us It is a great game that anyone should experience at least once in their life. But it must also be admitted that it has already had many relaunches. To start we have the original that arrived on PS3, just a year later its remastered version arrived on PS4 and in 2022 we had its remake on PS5 and PC.

Source: Naughty Dog

Furthermore, we cannot leave aside its sequel which seems to follow the same path. In 2024 we will have its remastered version and at this point we would not be surprised by the remake for PS6. We love The Last of Us and it is one of our favorite games. But we also consider that its relaunches are already very constant.

Number 4 – GTA V

Rockstar Games went from giving us a wide variety of titles over the years to only giving us pure re-releases of GTA V. Like The Last of Us, we loved GTA V the first time we played it. With the opportunity to control three different protagonists in the huge city of Los Santos.

Source: Rockstar Games.

But 10 years of the same game on different systems makes even the biggest fan lose patience. Not for nothing are we eagerly awaiting the arrival of GTA VI. Now we just have to wait to find out if the long reign of GTA V ends with GTA VI or if they give it another release for an anniversary or something like that. All while GTA IV It remains forgotten out there without a new version.

Number 3 – Skyrim became the king of re-releases for a while

Before people made jokes about the multiple versions of GTA V, their jokes were directed towards Skyrim and rightly so. The acclaimed Bethesda title already has versions on almost all the consoles that came out since its first time on PS3 and Xbox 360.

Source: Bethesda.

Now we can even find it on Switch to take it wherever we want. Furthermore, we cannot forget its anniversary version for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Curiously, with this one the players don’t seem so bothered. Well, even now it is one of the most played and viewed games on Twitch. Surely because it remains one of those titles that you can play over and over again and the experience will never be the same. So these re-releases are worth it.

Number 2.- Resident Evil 4

The original version of Resident Evil 4 He had a big lie in his box. Since she said that she would be found exclusively on Gamecube. But how times have changed. To begin with, it received its version for PS2 shortly after. After that came its version for Wii and with the change of generation it also came in HD to PS3 and Xbox 360.

Then with each generation change came a version for that console. And now we have just received its remake for next-gen consoles. Will it also give you its re-releases to infinity and beyond? Its next version for iPhone seems to indicate yes

Source: Capcom

Nor can we forget that it even left the consoles to give us its version for Oculus and even for cell phones in the extinct N-gage. There is no doubt that it is Capcom’s cash cow.

Number 1 – Doom is the undisputed king of re-releases

We know that Doom It is not that recent but we cannot leave out one of the most re-released and ported games in history. Since its playability also remains very good despite the years. Like Resident Evil 4, Doom It made its way to almost every console there has been since it first hit computers in 1993.

As for official re-releases, Doom has had 12, many more than anyone on the list. Which includes versions for cell phones and consoles ranging from the Atari Jaguar to the Xbox Series X/S. Even within Doom Eternal you can play the original from start to finish.

Source: Bethesda

Also we are not counting all the versions created by fans with a lot of free time. Well, they have even made Doom run on restaurant electronic menus and pregnancy tests. We doubt that even Resident Evil 4 can reach those extremes.

Although re-releases can sometimes disappoint some, they also have their good side. Well, they let more people know about these experiences from wherever they prefer. Of course, they also open the question of when are re-releases enough? What did you think of our top? What other game that has been re-released a lot? Tell us in the comments!

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)