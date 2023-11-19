Top 5 Games that were left out of the GOTY race | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology















Even so, we still feel that many great experiences were forgotten for these awards. Here we want to remember them and that is why we bring you this Top 5 with the best games that were left out of the GOTY race.

The games that were left without GOTY possibilities

Number 5 – Dead Space is another remake that deserved a nod for GOTY

As soon as Resident Evil 4 Remake arrived and everyone forgot about poor Isaac Clarke and his fearsome odyssey through the USG Ishimura. But the reality is that it is also a remake that improved a lot from the original and deserves a GOTY nomination.

Its gameplay feel