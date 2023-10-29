













That’s why today we bring you this top 5 with the games that we are going to put in our offering. Maybe this is how a miracle will happen and we will see one of them back.

The games that we will put in our offering

Number 5 – The Banjo-Kazooie games

Banjo Kazooie is one of the most beloved games of the Nintendo 64 era. Its colorful worlds, the peculiar way of speaking of its characters and all its collectibles won the hearts of fans.

Source: Rare/Nintendo

Unfortunately, since the mixed reception that Nuts and Bolts received, the bear and his bird have been lost in combat. It should be noted that their last adventure came in 2008, meaning they have been out of the spotlight for more than 15 years. Which makes them legally dead.

Xbox says it’s looking forward to returning to some of its older IPs. Hopefully Banjo Kazooie is one of them so we can remove his photo from the offering.

Number 4 – StarFox

It seems that in modern times there is no longer a love for games with anthropomorphic heroes. Well StarFox and its members have also been in the afterlife for quite some time. The last time we had a solo game of these space pilots was in 2016 with StarFox Zero. Which put what could have been the final nail in his coffin.

Source: Nintendo

The mechanics to control the ship wanted to use the Wii U gamepad and the television at the same time but the result was disastrous. The game became the least sold of the entire franchise and so far there is no hint that Nintendo wants to bring it back. We only have to enjoy their games on Nintendo Switch Online.

Number 3 – The Resistance games

Now everyone is loving Insomniac and their Spider-Man titles. But here we want to remember his trilogy of shooters: Resistance. The three titles in this series were quite entertaining and also presented us with quite peculiar weapons that were very fun to use.

Source: Insomniac

The main story ended in 2011 with Resistance 3 and the following year we had a spin-off for PS Vita called Burning Skies. So we’ve gone 11 years without a new delivery. Sadly right now Insomniac has a lot on its plate. With the Wolverine game and a possible Spider-Man 3 in the future, it sounds doubtful they’ll ever return to these beloved shooters.

Number 2.- Prototype

Now that there is so much fervor for a superhero game, we also remember the Prototype games. These weren’t based on any existing comic book heroes but rather gave us a pair of protagonists with mutant powers who made traveling around New York a fun and brutal experience.

Source: Activision

They really managed to make you feel like an all-powerful being while giving you hours of fun. Unfortunately those moments are now just memories. Although both games were very well received, their sales were not as expected. This caused Activision to cancel all its plans to continue giving it attention.

This is an entry that hurts us in the depths of our soul. Well, we have now been 9 years without a new delivery of Castlevania and 13 without one moderately good.

Konami hasn’t touched its most famous IPs for years, but it recently decided to give love to Silent Hill with new games and Metal Gear Solid with a remake of Snake Eater. All while Castlevania is out there feeding worms.

Source: Konami

The worst thing is that there are already other games that prove that classic Castlevania gameplay can work with some modern touches. Why doesn’t Konami give him a chance? For now, he has us fans with pure NFTs, series and collections of his games. But it is time for him, like Dracula, to come back to life to delight us once again.

All of these games have special places in our hearts and that is why we wanted to remember them this day of the dead. We hope with all our hearts that their respective companies are encouraged to give them a second chance to live. What did you think of our top? What games would you put in your offering? Tell us in the comments!

