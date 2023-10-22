













That’s why we started thinking about this top 5 with some moments that scared us a lot in games that had no reason to scare us.

The games that scared us without being scary

Number 5 – Mortal Kombat is one of those games that you don’t expect to be scared

When you think about games Mortal Kombat The first thing that comes to mind is brutal and bloody combat that culminates in a spectacular fatality. Terror only gives to parents who bought it for their 10-year-old son’s birthday. However, its developers were humorous and introduced a surprise scare that caught many off guard: A monster that appeared while you unlocked things in the crypt.

Source: NetherRealm Studios

It all started in Mortal Kombat 9 and continued until Mortal Kombat 11. Fortunately, the most recent installment has stopped taking out the stuffy filling. If you are a fan of the franchise, you surely remember these scares and perhaps they taught you not to play it late at night.

Number 4 – Batman Arkham Knight

The Batman Arkham trilogy of games are some of the best superhero video games you can find. They totally comply with making you feel like the dark knight. What we weren’t given was a new pair of pants when we were introduced to Man Bat in Arkham Knight.

Source: Rocksteady Studios

You can calmly patrol the city, when out of nowhere this mutant villain will appear on a roof to scare all the stuffy stuff out of you. As if that were not enough, Rocksteady left one more surprise. It doesn’t matter if you already cured the villain and solved his case. If you play Akham Knight again around Halloween, prepare to be scared once again.

Number 3 – The first appearance of the flood is one of the scariest things in the Halo games

To this day Halo is considered among the most influential and acclaimed games in history. How can we forget all those exciting gunfights destroying the Covenant forces?

Although the entire game focuses on action, there comes a moment that can make you cringe: the first appearance of the flood. Until the moment they came out everything had been like a typical space shooting game. But when these galactic parasites begin to emerge, the entire atmosphere changes.

Source: Microsoft Game Studios

You go from not knowing what is happening to fighting for your life against seemingly endless hordes of these beings. Now you can act very macho by saying that they never scared you. But you sure were screaming like grunt the first time you passed this section.

Number 2.- Gears of War

Although the atmosphere of Gears of War often gets gloomy, most of the time it’s a game of strong hunks battling strange locusts. But there are several moments from the first title that would make even Schwarzenegger himself doubt his abilities moving forward.

Source: Microsoft Game Studios

The first of these comes with the appearance of the Berserker. The scene of the soldiers hiding without knowing what to do already puts you on alert. But then facing it knowing that you can’t do anything to it will have your heart racing at 100. We also have the entire Krill section where the slightest step in the darkness will make us the favorite food of these birds of hell.

Number 1 – Max Payne shows us that action games can have scares too

Just after The Matrix became a worldwide phenomenon, Remedy gave us the first Max Payne. This started a series of shooting games where we could jump in slow motion and with a lot of style to kill enemies. While many expected to feel like they were in a John Woo movie, no one thought they would be in sections that seem straight out of Freddy Krueger films.

Source: Remedy

Throughout the game Max has different nightmares that show his tormented mind. Unfortunately for the fearful, these are very gloomy and uncomfortable. In them you walk along paths of blood in the middle of the darkness and travel through large labyrinths while a baby cries. Not to mention that you constantly hear Max’s wife screaming right before she dies.

These games taught us that even by playing games that are not horror we are safe from being scared. So if you are very fearful, you have been warned if you give them a chance. What did you think of our top? What other non-horror games scared you? Tell us in the comments!

