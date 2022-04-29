Perhaps under the guise of Children’s Day or just because it gave us an attack of nostalgia, we took on the task of thinking of a list of top 5 games that marked your childhood. Yes, it can be a sentence with biased results, but for some reason we decided to place it that way.

Those titles that we are going to name in this list marked a generation, saw it grow, encouraged it to continue playing and continue with the useless war of consoles. Here you will surely not see any of your favorites, but you will see several recognizable ones that have marked you in some way.

Now we present to you what we consider to be the Top 5 games that marked your childhood. Is it varied? Yes. Do you have very obvious things? Also. Will more than one be offended? We don’t doubt it, but it’s a fact that you know what it’s like to put a chip in a console or play a chip near a subway station.

Without further ado, here is the list:

Spyro The Dragon

The first years of the PlayStation were special because the Sony console had a large library of all kinds of games and new franchises. If you didn’t care anymore Mario neither donkey1998 gave you the release of Spyro the Dragon.

The little purple dragon not only had attitude on the box cover, the game was very entertaining and showed what the PlayStation could do back then.

Source: PlayStation

The characters were memorable, the setting was attractive, it was a title that drew attention because it showed a new formula that many players loved at the time. Without spirotoday we would not have Insomniac Games and much less Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Resident Evil 2

Capcom blew the fence with the first installment of resident Evil. Technically… Well, he kind of invented the survival horror genre. It just needed to take hold and the best way to do that was with a sequel.

Street Fighter II was better than I, Mega Man 2 it also far surpassed the first. The same thing happened with resident Evil which helped the first PlayStation a lot to become the right place to play.

Source: capcom

Perhaps its game mechanics weren’t very brilliant and neither was its story – it was what it was – but it was so fun that several groups tried to ban it and today – we even have memes to celebrate it –

We know that it was not a children’s game, but it was one of the games that marked your childhood and we have very good memories of it.

crash bandicoot

Some know him as Carlos, the Topo that spinsothers identify it as the dingo that came out in the Simpsons cartoon, but in reality this game that marked your childhood is the exclusive that they should never have let go Sony Y naughty dog… Also spiroBut that is another story.

Crash he was the PlayStation mascot, he challenged Nintendo to his face with commercials. You were playing it because it came on a demo disc on your newly purchased console. It was the option and it was a worthy 3D title of the time.

Source: naughty dog

You spun, you jumped, you became invincible with a wooden head. Your childhood didn’t need more. Well, maybe yes…

mario kart 64

The Console War was going through a special period, if you didn’t have a play, the same and maybe you were with a Super nintendo in its last days or you had already released an N64 and OH GOD! Mario Kart was the reason for living.

3D racing, Gus Rodriguez telling you how to play and Maggie Hegyi driving like a pro. What did you need? Sure! Three more controls and friends to throw the foil at like a minibus driver at the end of the 90s.

Goldeneye’s challenges were fine, but the racing sessions with Mario were friendship breakers and an experience that, to this day, we repeat only to see the burning faces of others.

The King of Fighters 97

Perhaps we should talk about the 2002 version that is, to date, tuned and lives in some movie theater complexes in Mexico City, but the real Kino, the quality one, the one with the challenge of honor, was the one from 97 .

The Orochi saga reached its climax and in this installment the true gamers with silver backs who arrived with the full kilo of tortillas at home were measured.

Of course, there was never a shortage of people who wanted to get you in a bad way with Kensou, Yashiro or Blue Mary, but there was always a more worthy Crazy Iori or a “trickster” Leona to stop the enemies in the most jackal way. That, kind and dear community, was the game that defined an entire generation… Or maybe it was 98 or 99, but not 2000 anymore, not that one anymore.

Did we miss any games? Be sure to tell us what it was in the comment box.