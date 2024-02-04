













That's why today we want to rescue some of these with this top 5 games that didn't deserve to fail in sales. Some true gems, which for some reason failed to reach a large part of the public.

The games that did not sell despite their quality

Number 5 – Vanquish is one of the best Platinum Games games and one of the ones that sold the least

In a time where all games wanted a piece of the big cake of gears of warPlatinum Games and Sega came together to give us Vanquish, a quite unique shooter.

Yes, it had the shot from cover that was so popular at the time, but it also knew how to differentiate itself thanks to the suit of its protagonist. Which allowed us to slow down time and even shoot across the field, killing enemies along the way.

Source: Platinum Games

Although it was somewhat short and its story was not the most thought out, it is a pretty fun game if you give it a chance. Fortunately you can still find it on current consoles.

It's a shame it didn't sell well, Well, his proposal was really interesting and we would have been interested in knowing where his story was going and how much more action Platinum would have given us in its sequel. Now we can only dream.

Number 4 -Sleeping Dogs

Another game always imitated but never equaled is Grand Theft Auto. Still, one of the similar games that came closest to surpassing it was Sleeping Dogsbut unfortunately its sales were very low.

Here we take control of Wei Shen, an undercover police officer who seeks to delve into the underworld of the triads in Hong Kong. All with a story that manages to capture the criminal drama very well and where we are careful not to be discovered all the time.

Source: Square Enix

Its great story is complemented by very entertaining gameplay. Not only could you commit crimes and steal whatever cars you wanted, you could also unleash your kung fu skills with one of the most robust combat systems in recent years.

Everyone who has played it knows that it is an experience that is very worthwhile. But due to its poor sales success, any plans for a sequel were buried forever.

Number 3 – Beyond Good and Evil, one of those games so ahead of its time that it did not attract sales

Back in 2003, Ubisoft surprised us with a new title called Beyond Good and Evil. This was a very ambitious game for its time and perhaps that is why many decided to avoid it when it came out.

The truth is that it did not deserve to go unnoticed at all. Well, it implemented many mechanics that were later used by other games that became classics..

Source: Ubisoft

It has elements of investigation, stealth and quite a bit of exploration in a half-open world with several sections. There even comes a time where you can fly around the map and even go to outer space.

Not to mention its story that already presented us with an intriguing revolution against ancient beings and a possible secret in our protagonist. Although she left things open for a sequel, it looks like we'll never see it.

Number 2.- The Evil Within 2

The first The Evil Within had several aspects that could be improved and the sequel took the criticism into consideration to give us a much more robust title, with excellent mechanics and plenty of content.

We honestly consider it as one of the best survival horror games of recent years. It mixes its horror elements very well with its action elements for a very complete experience that will test your skills, especially on the highest difficulties.

Source: Tango Gameworks

His story was also a considerable improvement and resolved several doubts that the previous one left us. Not to mention its boss fights that will stay in your memory because of how unique they are and their importance to the same narrative.

Unfortunately, the failures of the previous insurance meant that no one expected this game and that is why it almost did not sell. But if they have the opportunity they should not stop playing it. Finally, it is on several current consoles and on Xbox Game Pass. Play it to see what you missed.

Number 1 – Okami is one of the games that we most regret has not sold

Know what Okami It was a failure in sales, it brings tears to our eyes. After all, it's one of the most beautiful games out there, with a story steeped in Japanese mythology and a colorful world that's a delight to explore.

Okami It borrows heavily from the classic Zelda formula but gives it its own personality. Especially with its characters and the skills that we can learn with good Amaterasu.

Source: Capcom

Although it seems like a very colorful and childish game, It touches on several very mature themes and at times its story becomes quite complex.to. All loaded with unforgettable moments and unexpected twists.

We also cannot forget that although apparently it is a game that you finish in one sitting, in reality it will take you up to 30 hours to reach the end, or more if you are a collector like us.

Okami is a great example of that There are beautiful experiences, with unique art and quite unique mechanics that push video games further. Unfortunately they are buried beneath the most popular. But once you play this Capcom gem, we assure you it will change your life.

Although it hurts us, there will always be these types of games that for one reason or another do not achieve success despite being experiences made with great care and love. But at least these lists exist to rescue them a little and maybe give them a chance to reach new fans.

What did you think of our top? What other games do you think didn't deserve to go unnoticed? Tell us in the comments!

