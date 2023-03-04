There are two types of people at the end of a videogame. Those who stay watching the screen full of satisfaction while the credits roll and those who are left with the feeling of wanting something more. Fortunately for the latter, some companies decided to get a little more juice out of their titles in the form of DLC.

While there are some that feel like just a way to get money from us, there are others that were worth every damn penny. That is why today we bring you this Top 5 with the best DLC campaigns of recent years. Will your favorite be?

Number 5. The Last of Us: Left Behind, the DLC that was even adapted to TV

Taking advantage of the boom that the HBO series is having, we cannot stop talking about the great DLC that it gave us The Last of Us with left behind. Which inspired one of the best episodes of the series. After taking us on a thrilling ride through a failing America, Naughty Dog decided to surprise us with a bonus episode a few months later.

This one not only gave us the opportunity to enjoy more of the gameplay that we loved so much. She also gave us an emotional story that explained Ellie’s background and introduced us to her first love.

Its plot proved so important that even subsequent relaunchings of The Last of Us they included it from the beginning without any extra amount. But there is no doubt that it was worth all its cost to those who paid for it.

Number 4. Arkham Knight Season of Infamy

Batman: Arkham Knight served as an epic close to the Rocksteady trilogy that began with Arkham Asylum. Although its ending seemed to put a finishing touch, that did not prevent the title from receiving great DLC.

In addition to giving us an additional prequel starring Batgirl, Arkham Knight’s Season of Infamy expanded our time in Gotham considerably. With this downloadable content, other micro-stories that pitted us against great Batman villains were added. Ra’s Al Ghul and Killer Croc were just a few of the bad guys who came back for one more round with the detective.

As if that were not enough, several of these stories served to close some open plots of Arkham Asylum and Arkham City. There is no doubt that Rocksteady wanted to end his Batman trilogy in the most complete way possible.

Number 3. Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare, a great DLC we didn’t know we needed

This next DLC is a living example that sometimes you don’t know what you need until you have it. Who knew that a zombie game set in the Red Dead Redemption universe would be this much fun?

Here we find an alternate story where John Marston must face hordes of the undead in the old west. All with the help of the most beloved characters from the main game. In addition to being very funny, his story was quite interesting. Not only did it give us a spread of a zombie infection, it also gave us elements of curses with Aztec treasures. Not to mention different new types of enemies to face.

Although not as serious as the main game, it gave players a few more hours to explore its maps, with zombies running around, of course. Did you try it at the time?

Number 2. GTA IV: Episodes from Liberty City

There is no doubt that Rockstar knew how to expand their games very well during the days of the Xbox 360 and PS3. Since they also gave us a couple of very enjoyable DLCs from Grand Theft Auto IV. These came in the form of The Lost and Damned and The Ballad of Gay Tony. A couple of new stories that let us know more about the underworld of Liberty City.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about these expansions is that their protagonists had minor but important appearances in the base game. In the end it feels like a lucky Loves Dogswhere the stories are connected to each other. As if that were not enough, it closed some plots that were left open GTA IV. Not to mention that each of these expansions had its own aesthetic and theme.

Number 1. The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine and Hearts of Stone are the best DLC of recent years

The Witcher 3 By itself it is already a huge RPG in which you can spend hundreds of hours to reveal all its secrets. But that didn’t stop CD Projekt Red from getting more juice out of it and giving us some of the best DLC in recent years.

Hearts of Stone introduced us to Geralt facing off against a cursed nobleman. In addition to that he gave us many more interesting side quests. Blood and Wine went even further by giving us a whole beautiful new section of the map. Where despite the apparent tranquility a story full of murders and a rather empathetic vampire rival was unleashed.

Whether you buy each episode on its own or get the complete package of The Witcher 3, you shouldn’t miss out on trying this pair of expansions. We even believe that they should serve as an example for companies looking to extend the lives of their titles, at the same time that they take some notes.

These were what in our opinion have been the best DLC campaigns of recent years. Which even left a very good taste in our mouths and expanded their base game very well. Do you agree with our top? What other DLC campaigns do you think we forgot? Tell us in the comments!

