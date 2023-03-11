During the last years Peter Pascal It has been taking over the hearts of the masses thanks to different roles. From charismatic villains to galactic bounty hunters.

Now that we saw him give his best to play Joel in The Last of Us, a rather curious idea came to us. That is why today we bring you this Top 5 with video game characters that Pedro Pascal could interpret without problems.

Number 5.- Doom Slayer, another space justice for Pedro Pascal

Although in recent seasons of The MandalorianDin Djarinn already showed his kind side, his first appearances showed us a fearsome bounty hunter. Since Pedro Pascal here showed that he can command while wearing a futuristic helmet, it occurred to us that he could make a perfect Doom Slayer in some adaptation of these games.

Source: idSoftware

It already has the presence and we will even dare to say the voice to give us this nightmare of demons. The Mandalorian It’s your perfect audition for this role. We know the Doom Slayer isn’t the most talkative person in the world, but Pascal’s performance could give him a personality to connect with audiences or just make him scarier.

Number 4.- Talion of Middle-Earth Shadow of Mordor

To return it a bit to its times in game of Thrones, Pedro Pascal could bring Talion to life. The main character of Middle-Earth Shadow of Mordor. Apart from having a certain physical resemblance, this man’s journey in search of revenge would be perfect for the actor to show off his skills.

Source: Monolith Productions

Talion is a tormented soul who lost his son and wife to Sauron. Pascal has already shown that he can play a similar role thanks to his time as Joel. Although the rights of The Lord of the rings are now with Amazon, we hope that one day they will adapt the story of this warrior. If so, you already know who to call.

Number 3.- Ghost from CoD could be another masked character for Pedro Pascal

Once again we have a masked hero who could be perfect for Pedro Pascal. This time we are talking about the enigmatic but lethal Ghost. This member of Task Force 141 is one of the most beloved and well-known in all of Call of Duty despite the fact that his presence has been relatively minor.

Activision Source

However, Modern Warfare II showed us that he can be a cold and calculating soldier, but also shows genuine concern for the well-being of his team. Just like other roles from the Chilean actor’s past. If the adaptation of this series of games is ever put together, we already have Pascal as Ghost and Henry Cavill as Captain Price in our fan cast. Activision do it now!

Number 2.- Old Snake

We know that Pedro Pascal is already a bit advanced in years, but that does not stop him from getting into roles that require some action. So it occurred to us that he could bring Old Snake to life. The stoic soldier is perhaps one of the most profound characters on this list. Despite rapidly approaching his death, he continues to give his all to stop Liquid Ocelot’s plans.

Source: Konami

In addition, throughout his journey in Metal Gear Solid 4 we know it in different facets. From his heroic acts, to when he already wants to live in peace. Pedro Pascal has shown his great versatility over the years, so Old Snake could present a great catalyst for his abilities should they ever want to adapt him.

Number 1.- John Marston would be the perfect role for Pedro Pascal

Now we come to what we consider to be the ideal character for Pedro Pascal. The protagonist of Red Dead Redemption: John Marston. This character combines several of the fields in which the actor has excelled. A being with a somewhat rough exterior who actually becomes a kind soul and cares for those close to him.

Source: Rockstar Games

We cannot ignore the nuances that the character represents. A delinquent who wants to put his past behind him, but is forced to return to his old life in order to continue. A complexity that an actor like Pascal will do very well. In addition, we already saw Pedro Pascal get into the role of a complete cowboy in the Kingsman film. Casting him as the lead in an adaptation of the Rockstar game could ensure a box office hit.

These were some of the characters that seemed ideal for Pedro Pascal in some video game adaptation. Did you like our choices? What other character do you think would suit this actor? Tell us in the comments.

