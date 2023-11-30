This article will list the top 5 free AI that can be found on the web, starting from the best known to the less famous ones. Obviously the list of these free artificial intelligences differs based on theirs generative or analytical peculiarity and based on the objective they set themselves.

In recent years, Artificial Intelligence (AI) has revolutionized numerous sectors, fromhealthcare and the prediction of climatic events important to finance. If you are interested in experimenting with AI without having to invest in expensive tools or resources, there are several free online platforms that offer AI tools and services. Here they are top 5 to keep an eye on and absolutely take advantage of:

Top 5 free AI: here are the best free Artificial Intelligences

TensorFlow Playground

Description: TensorFlow is one of the most popular frameworks for developing models machine learning. In the world of free artificial intelligences TensorFlow Playground enables an online environment for users to experiment with neural networks without the need to install anything on your computer.

Characteristics Main:

Intuitive user interface for designing neural networks .

. Possibility of change parameters in real time to understand how the network works.

to understand how the network works. Free access without requiring an account.

Google Colab

Description: Colab is a platform from Google that offers a cloud-based development environment for running Python codeone of the most used programming languages to the present day, including projects of machine learning. It certainly deserves to be in the top 5 free AI rankings.

Main features:

Free access to GPU computing resources.

Easy integration with machine learning libraries Most common.

Most common. Collaboration in real time with other users via Google Drive.

IBM Watson Studio

Description: IBM’s Watson Studio offers a wide range of tools for development, management and deployment of machine learning models. Among the free artificial intelligences for machine learning it is therefore a more than valid choice.

Main features:

Graphical interface for creating and model training .

. Access to a wide range of AI services, including visual analysis and speech recognition .

. However, the free version available has some limitations limitations.

Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services

Description: Azure Cognitive Services offers a series of APIs and tools ready to use for integrating functionalities artificial intelligence in applications.

Main features:

Computer Vision API voice recognition, the automatic translation and more.

voice recognition, the and more. Ability to use artificial intelligence features without in-depth knowledge of programming.

of programming. Also in this case the free version available has limitations.

OpenAI GPT-3 Playground

Description: In the ranking of the top 5 free AI could not be missing GPT-3 Of OpenAI. This artificial intelligence is one of the most advanced language models in the world. The GPT-3 playground offers a simple way to interact with the model and experiment with his linguistic skills.

Main features:

Generation of high quality text on a wide range of topics.

on a wide range of topics. Intuitive user interface for interacting with the model.

for interacting with the model. Free access with an OpenAI account.

But why use artificial intelligence? In summary, AIs are useful because they improveefficiencythey accelerate thedata analysisthey provide decision support, reduce costs and allow theautomation of complex tasks, thus contributing to transforming different aspects of our daily lives and industrial activities.

AIs are able to recognize complex patterns in visual data, such as images and videos. This capability is widely exploited in applications such as Facial recognitionmedical diagnostics and security surveillance.

These platforms only represent the beginning of the vast world of AI accessible online. This ranking of the top 5 free AI could therefore change in the future integrating other free artificial intelligence systems. Experiment for yourself these resources to deepen your understanding of artificial intelligence and discover the potential it offers without having to invest financially.