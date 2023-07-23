













That’s why we bring you this Top 5 franchises with which PlayStation can beat Xbox and its new intellectual properties.

The strongest PlayStation franchises

Number 5 – If Guitar Hero Resurfaces, PlayStation Has Parappa the Rapper

With the purchase of Activision Blizzard, Xbox will own Guitar Hero, which means it could revive it at any time and as an exclusive to its consoles and services. If that happens, PlayStation simply has to open the trunk of memories and return to what we could consider the father of rhythm games: Parappa the Rapper.

Source: PlayStation

What did they say? Don’t you remember Parappa the Rapper? If he was one of the biggest icons of the nineties along with Milli Vanilli. Also, we don’t need the great feel of the guitar in our hands, nor do we need to play some of the most iconic songs in rock history.. With a little dog in a beanie rapping with cows and onions we have enough. Yeah yeah that’s enough

Number 4 – Crash Bandicoot will meet a great opponent with Sly Cooper

How things have changed in all these years. The good Crash Bandicoot started as the mascot of PlayStation in the nineties and now it can be exclusive to Xbox. But there’s no point crying over spilled milk, plus there’s already a furry hero who can easily replace the marsupial.

Source: Sucker Punch

No, we’re not talking about Ratchet, he already had a lot of time in the spotlight. We are talking about Sly Cooper, whom PlayStation has cared for and kept very present in its thoughts in recent years. Just one new game or another re-release of his tetralogy for PS5 would be enough to sell thousands of PS Plus systems and subscriptions. Hopefully they will bring it back as a game as a service.

Number 3 – PlayStation must return to Resistance if it wants to compete with Gears of War

Now we come with the Xbox badges. Although Gears It is not part of the agreement with Activision, there is still the possibility that it will return strengthened with its sixth installment. If this happens, PlayStation could have an ace up its sleeve in the form of a new Resistance. Thus it could fill the need of its players to fight strange beings on their own planet.

Source: Insomniac

Both series have many similarities and can easily bring out the macho man in players. All while playing the saviors of the earth with very deadly and creative weapons. Sure, Resistance is a first-person shooter, but you can use this to create unrivaled immersion as you face off against danger. Then if you join the power of the DualSense the PS VR2, the game of the generation is coming.

Number 2 – Killzone could fill the void in Halo

Now that Xbox fans have a new FPS favorite in the form of Call of Duty, Master Chief aside, Killzone may eventually fill that void. A space shooter with men in futuristic helmets? We already have this in Killzone. It’s just a matter of PlayStation reviving this franchise that gave it so many millions of dollars in the past.

Source: Sony.

We all know Killzone hasn’t had a new game in 9 years, but that’s simply because Jim Ryan was waiting for the right moment to take advantage of it. Not because I had low sales, ehh. So don’t be surprised if during the next PlayStation Showcase they stop all cross-platform game announcements to deliver a new kill zone either Killzone: The Master Helghan Collection.

Number 1 – PlayStation already has its successful military shooter with SOCOM

Jim Ryan said that in his entire catalog he has no shooter that compares to the most successful of the moment. Oh no, my good Jimbo, you have a gold mine in your vaults and you don’t want to see it: the SOCOM saga. If PlayStation wants a franchise about military operations, it doesn’t have to waste time creating a new one. You can continue down the remaster route that has worked so well for you.

Source: PlayStation

SOCOM is a third-person military shooter that when it came out was a huge sales success that led to four installments. We have never seen so many. They just didn’t want more because they wanted to give other franchises more time in the spotlight Do you remember the protagonists of Socom 4? Quite a true gaming CHAD who can easily carry an entire franchise on his own. Listen to us and start preparing it now, Jim.

So there you have it, five franchises that PlayStation could easily end the console war with but won’t use because that would hurt the competition. And they never do that, no, no, no In your opinion, what other PlayStation franchise could restore balance to the gaming world? Tell us in the comments!

