The 121st edition of the US Open began yesterday in Torrey Pines (San Diego, California) with an unexpected protagonist who wanted to take part in the third major of the year. The fog delayed the start of a tournament that has never seen a Spaniard win and that has con three of us in the field: Jon Rahm, Sergio García and Rafa Cabrera-Bello.

The 37-year-old canary was the first to go out into a demanding field, although more humane than in other editions, but which does not allow excessive joys. The premiere of Cabrera-Bello was exciting and very consistent with how to grow at the US Open. Without taking big risks, securing clubs and not looking for the dazzling blow … except at the right time. And so did the Spanish. Eight perfect pairs and a spectacular eagle on the 9 (the 18th hole of the course). This is how I complete half the journey. In the second part, more of the same. Exquisite regularity with the putt and a birdie at 11 (the 2nd of the field), with all the other pairs, to finish with -3 with a single stroke of the leaders, the North American Russell Henley and the South African Louis Oosthuizen (who was in hole 17 when the day was postponed due to lack of light). Behind, a blow from the Spaniard, three of the top contenders for victory: the Americans Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele, and the Japanese Hideki Matsuyama.

Rafa Cabrera-Bello.

EZRA SHAW (AFP)



Many more problems and headaches experienced several of the proper names of this Californian edition. Phil Mickelson who at age 51 and after winning the PGA came to the tournament in the backyard of his house with great enthusiasm, finished the first round with +4, same result as his compatriot Collin Morikawa, while Justin Thomas, world number 2 and one of the three players, along with Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm, who can leave the field of San Diego as the best in the current ranking, signed a +2 just like last year’s victor, the Bryson deChambeau bomber.

Afternoon shift for the rest of the roosters with Rahm, Johnson, De Chambeau, Spieth, Matsuyama or Sergio García at the helm. The second in the world, the 26-year-old from Barrika who returned after overcoming Covid-19 and erase from his memory having to leave ‘The Memorial’ when he was a solid leader with 18 holes to go, he noticed in part the lack of previous training and his play was very uneven in the initial 9 holes (He started from 10) in which he alternated birdies with bogeys, four for three. The second half was much more regular with 8 pairs and a birdie for a total of 69 shots, -2 on the day and provisional fifth place.

Sergio García finished at par for the field (71 strokes) after a day with four birdies and four bogeys. Same result, for example, as Dustin Johnson.

