Did you know that the brain is made up of 50% to 60% fat? This already gives us a clue about the type of foods crucial for its proper functioning. We need good fat, accompanied by vitamins (C, E and K) and minerals (iron, zinc and magnesium).

Regular consumption of good quality omega-3 is essential for the quality of functioning of our brain, along with anti-oxidants (which help in the process of eradicating free radicals).

+ Just one drink a day can shrink your brain, says study

So, for your brain’s sake, consume regularly:

– Nuts: have you ever looked at a walnut? What reminds you? A brain! We already have a good clue, supported by the excellent supply of omega-3 and 6. At the same time, walnuts are rich in vitamin E, which promotes good memory and helps to reduce the aging of brain cells, through the reduction of free radicals.

– Avocado: this fruit is recognized for its excellent concentration of monounsaturated fat, namely omega-3 and 6 – so necessary to feed our brain. On the other hand, avocado is a good source of vitamins E and K, promoting blood flow in the brain. This allows for good oxygenation of the same, along with reducing the probability of damage caused by free radicals.

– Pumpkin seeds: Pumpkin seeds are very rich in minerals such as iron, magnesium and zinc. They have a high level of omega 3, which promotes the proper functioning of our brain. And they have a high presence of flavonoids that inhibit the action of free radicals in the brain, reducing the likelihood of damage to this organ. In addition, pumpkin seeds are an important source of tryptophan, which, together with zinc, which converts into melatonin, promotes a good night’s sleep.

– Broccoli: helps to improve memory through vitamin K. And, in addition, the presence of vitamin C and flavonoids has an antioxidant action in maintaining brain health.

– Red fruits: there is a wide variety of red fruits that you should consume frequently, from blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, watermelon and all kinds of berries. This type of fruit is very rich in anti-oxidants. On the other hand, red fruits have fisetin in their composition, a flavonoid that promotes good communication between neurons, favoring good memory, reasoning and attention.

In addition to these foods, prioritize the consumption of foods rich in vitamin C, such as citrus fruits (oranges and lemons).

And now, are we going to feed our brain properly? Make a good salad with sautéed broccoli, berries, nuts and toasted seeds to accompany meals in this warmer weather.

