The year 2020 has been mixed for films, this year only big movies of counting have been released. Due to the closure of the cinema hall, these films had to be released on the OTT platform. This year cannot be called good for films. Even after this, there have been some films which have been well appreciated among the audience due to their starcast, good screenplay and skillful direction. Which films proved to be a hit in the year 2020 and which audiences could not stand the scale of audience, let us know.

Coolie number 1 disappointed the audience, Varun and Sara’s pair could not do amazing

The film, which was released on the occasion of Christmas of Amazon Prime Video, was one of the weakest films of director David Dhawan and his son Varun Dhawan. It was a remake film. Which the audience did not get the love that was expected. After watching this film, people said that this film of Varun and Sara Aali Khan does not stand in front of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s coolie number one. Coolie No.1 with Govinda was created in 1995 by David Dhawan.

Coolie No.1 Review: Varun and Sara prove to be insipid, disappointing David Dhawan in this remake

This film of Sanjay Dutt failed to make a mark on the audience

Sanjay Dutt’s film journey started after the comeback from Bhoomi film, this year also could not leave any special impression on the hearts of the audience. In August this year, his Road-2 also disappointed the audience. After this Torbaaz also failed to impress the audience. Torbaaz was released on Netflix. In this film, Sanjay Dutt forms an orphan-destitute-poor living in Afghani refugee camps and a cricket team of children surrounded by suspicion of being Taliban. The team competes with the under-16 team of a cricket club in Kabul. Torbaz is not able to make any impact on the audience till the end.

Torbaaz Review: Aman hopes come in the way of cricket, but finally despair

This film of Anurag Basu entertained people a lot, but could not do amazing

Anurag Basu’s film Ludo, released on Netflix in 2020, got a lot of love from the people. The director of this film, Anurag Basu, presented the film in a new way to the audience, which can be called a big risk. He was also successful in this. The special thing is that he himself appears in the film as well. The film’s plot may be based on the children’s game Ludo, but it is not for children. The film has tightness and is well edited. Anurag, despite these crime stories being dark, retained humors like Barfi and Jagga Jasoos. This is the beauty of the film. This film was well liked among those who like to watch dark comedy.

Ludo Review: This Story Is Fit For All, Its Dark Humor Does Entertainment

Suraj Pe Mangal Heavy made people laugh

Suraj pe Mangal came in November. During the period of Kovid 19, this film has been successful in making people laugh for some time. The film has a marriage detective Mangal, who does not want the boys to settle down. But the thrill in the story arises when Mangal’s sister falls in love. This drama of marriage and romance makes people laugh. The film is the story of Mangal Rane (Manoj Bajpayee) and Sooraj (Diljit Dosanjh) in Bombay in the 1990s. Those who are unwanted become enemies of each other.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari Review: In the film’s horoscope, your entertainment has been written by Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit

Akshay’s Lakshmi bomb did not stand the test of the right audience

One of the films that disappointed the audience the most was the film Laxmi Bomb. This film, while talking about human equality with transgenders, also shows them as frightening. People do not get comedy in its horror. The way Akshay and Sharad Kelkar are seen in transgender characters, they do not create a new or possible modern picture of this class from anywhere. Neither do they show them in new intuitive-positive form. The film tried unsuccessfully to create comedy.

Laxmii Review: Do not seek comedy in this horror, Akshay is not with Kiara