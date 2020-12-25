The number of films which did not disappoint the audience in the year 2020 has been very less. The main reason for liking these films was that these films were made very seriously. Due to presenting the subject in a good way, these films managed to entice the audience even in the worst of times.

Leap: light-hearted films that don’t disappoint, pass the time

Director Chhanal, a duo of director Hansal Mehta and actor Rajkumar Rao, managed to attract a large audience. People do not like the dose of thrill and romance in this story of a beaten teacher on the pretext of sports culture in Haryana. This film does not disappoint people for the time pass. The story of Leap is not glamor or snapping. Rajkumar has done well.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl ‘gives a sense and makes him think

Jahnavi Kapoor’s second film ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ attracts people. The film was released on August 12 on the OTT platform. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is the story of the first woman pilot of our Air Force who also participated in the war. During the Kargil war in 1999, soldiers were brought arms and logistics, transported the wounded soldiers from the battlefield to the camps, found the hideouts of Pakistani terrorists and soldiers on the icy high mountains and reported to their army.

Night Alone: ​​Keeps the Viewers Tied to the End

Night alone is the story of the Hindi belt. In which there is no flare of Khamkhan. Samwala Inspector Fair & Lovely searches for the killer and a young woman forced to become the second wife of an old man is under suspicion of his murder. This is the most intresting story ever recorded in the Corona era, which does not let the audience move.

Dil Poor Hai: Sushant’s final film, which moistens the eyes

Heart is poor, it makes life and death emotional. This film tells the feelings of the beating hearts of two youngsters. When Sushant Singh Rajput comes on screen, the eyes of people start to become moist. This love of the audience makes the artist immortal. Many months have passed for Sushant Singh Rajput. But after watching Dil Poor you can now say these words as a final tribute to this young actor. This is Sushant’s final film and looking at it, it seems as if the script to write goodbye to his life was actually being written in the background of its shooting.

Examination: A touching composition of Prakash Jha, who makes her cry and makes her think.

Examination director Prakash Jha has a simple and simple story. In which, even the talented children of the deprived sections of the society give a poignant message of getting an honorable place in fivestar schools. The story of the exam may be romantic, but it has a strict backbone, Adil Hussain. Seeing the style and manner in which he is cast in his character, it seems that he has been carrying children on his cycle rickshaw for years. This character of his is worthy of being recorded in the books of study of cinema. This film must be watched once.

