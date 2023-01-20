The world of video game It can be quite a challenging environment for new ideas. Consoles and services have arrived hoping to be the next revolution, only to disappear from the collective memory a few days later.

That is why today we decided to remember those video game consoles, projects and services that failed with this Top 5 Failed Video Game Projects.

Number 5. Virtual Boy, one of the first attempts to unite 3D with video games

Long before the arrival of the Nintendo 3DS, the company behind Mario had already toyed with the idea of ​​3D video games with the Virtual Boy. This more than a console looked like a huge futuristic viewer with legs to support it and a control connected to it. But its promise was quite attractive, as it would supposedly give us great 3D adventures that we could take with us.

However, Nintendo’s ambition was too much and Virtual Boy’s production costs skyrocketed. For this reason they decided to release it practically incomplete to concentrate on the creation of the Nintendo 64..

Source: Mercadolibre

The Virtual Boy ended up becoming one of Nintendo’s worst failures. Its price was excessive, it did not have many games and the ones it did have were presented in shades of red that damaged the players’ pupils. It is still highly sought after by collectors, so if you have it you may be a millionaire in the making.

Number 4. Ouya

While the current market is dominated by Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo, there have been companies trying to get into gaming with their own consoles, as was the case with Ouya. This console was the product of a successful Kickstarter campaign. It ran on a modified version of Android and its creators were very supportive of its users modifying it.

Source: Oya

Despite grossing far more than its goal, no one seemed interested in buying their own Ouya at launch. Not to mention, no big name studio made a game for this little console. It continued to receive support until 2019 when it completely shut down its services, making it virtually obsolete. So better not look for it unless you are an inveterate collector.

Number 3. Disk Drive of the Nintendo 64, Nintendo’s first attempt to run video games on discs

Again we have Nintendo on this list, but this time with its attempt to run video games from discs on the Nintendo 64. Interestingly, the Disk Drive for the Nintendo 64 was announced long before the launch of the console. However, several delays made it reach 1999 and only in Japan. Let’s remember that the 64 was launched in 1996.

Source: VidaExtra

The 64DD, as it was known, sold a very small number of 15,000 units. In addition, those who bought it received their exclusive games through the mail and bimonthly. However, in the end only 10 discs were made for this peripheral. Most of the ambitious video games that were planned for the Disk Drive shifted their development to the Gamecube or PlayStation 2.

number 2. Playstation Vita

PlayStation decided to continue the success of the PSP with the PS Vita, but sadly it seems that they just released it to die. Which is a shame as it had quite a bit of potential. Unlike its competitors, its video games had very good graphics and interesting uses of its tactile sensors. Unfortunately the lack of games was a determining factor for its failure.

Sony tried to spice it up by attracting independent studios and incentives for Japanese companies. But this only managed to focus its title offering on pure JRPGS, visual novels, and indie experiences.

Source: PlayStation

In the last days of PS Vita, the then president of PlayStation, Shuhei Yoshida, said that there were no plans for a successor to this portable console. So we may not see Sony venture into portable gaming for quite a while.

Number 1. Stadia, one of the most recent failed video game projects

Finally we come to one of the most recent failures with Google Stadia, whose services officially ended on January 18, 2023. Google Stadia allowed its users to stream a vast library of games. So it was shaping up to be competition for Xbox Games Pass, PS Now, and Nvidia GeForce Now.

Although Google promised that Stadia would have its own exclusive games, in the end it ended up closing its studios to create them. The decision was supposedly made to make a platform more attractive to third party developers.

Despite its innovation, Stadia failed to generate the revenue Google had hoped for, leading them to stop supporting the platform. In September 2022 they announced their closure and by January 2023, Stadia had already died for peace.

These were the failed video game projects that we have freshest in our memory and that caused us the most impact. Did you get to try any of them? Do you agree with our top? What failed projects had you added? Tell us in the comments!

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about video games and other topics.